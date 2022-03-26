MSUB Powwow returns after 2-year COVID break

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Montana State University Billings Powwow returns on April 1 and 2 in Alterowitz Gym on MSUB’s campus.

The theme for the 2022 powwow is resilience celebration. Powwow grand entry begins on Friday, April 1 at 6 p.m. and will continue Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The powwow host drum is Black Lodge White Swan, from Washington, master of ceremonies is Lawrence Baker from Four Bears Community, North Dakota, and arena director is George Abeyta, from Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Head woman dancer is MSUB student Madisan Chavez, and head man dancer is MSUB student George Reed, both from the Crow Tribe.

“The MSUB powwow is a great way to bring many communities together and celebrate the rich and diverse Native American cultures,” said Sunny Day Real Bird, director of MSUB’s Native American Achievement Center. “This event also showcases our quality students, Madisan and George, both of whom are head dancers for the Powwow, taking a full course load, working, and Madisan also being one of our student athletes.”

Free Native American cultural community events will take place throughout the week leading up to the powwow. In partnership with the Rocky Mountain Tribal leaders, individuals can prepare for the powwow by making drum tobacco and prayer ties on Wednesday, March 30 from 6-8 p.m. in the student union building. On Thursday, March 31 from 4-5 p.m. at MSUB’s Native American Achievement Center, individuals can make their own smudge kits and learn about the sacred practice of smudging. On Saturday, April 2, MSUB and the Native American Development Corporation will host a 2K and 5K fun run. Participants will meet at the roundabout by the Billings International Airport on top of the rims. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m.

MSUB’s Powwow is free and open to the public. Contest entrance fees are $5 for individuals six years of age and older. For more information about the powwow, visit the powwow webpage or contact Sunny Day Real Bird at sunnyday.realbird@msubillings.edu.

