MSUB student overcomes tragedy and winding path to earn her master's

Angelica Johnson always dreamt of earning a master’s degree in teaching, but her life has taken her down an untraditional path to getting there. Now, 30 years after starting college, as a widowed single parent of four working a full-time job, her dream will become reality.

“It’s given me so much confidence,” Johnson said about attaining her degree before her 50th birthday. “Knowing that I can succeed after being told I couldn’t for so long.”

Born in Billings in 1972, as the youngest of ten siblings and two foster children, Johnson grew up constantly surrounded by children. She knew from an early age she wanted to be a teacher. And over time she learned she wanted to be a special education teacher after growing up with her sister Delilah who was diagnosed with Down syndrome.

Delilah’s positive attitude would inspire Johnson throughout her childhood, even as Johnson initially struggled with her schooling. She admits she didn’t learn how to read until the first grade and had school teachers tell her she wasn’t college material. The two sisters developed a close relationship throughout their childhood and Johnson would visit her sister in her special needs classes.

That was how she knew she wanted to pursue special education.

“I would try to be at as many of her events as I could and I just knew that was my calling,” Johnson said. “Why I chose this field is because of her. She inspired me.”

In 1990, Johnson attended Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming to major in their Special Education program before returning to MSU Billings in 1993. During her first semester, her life would change when she met classmate and future-husband Brooks Johnson. The two shared a passion for special education and quickly connected in and out of class. Their academic future was put on hold following the birth of their first child in January 1994.

The couple married that April and welcomed three more children over the next 12 years. They decided Johnson would stop attending school to raise the family while Brooks would stay at MSUB to earn his master’s degree. During this time, she would work in daycares over the years to stay close with the kids while still earning a wage.

“That’s just how we worked it out,” she said with a laugh looking back. “He went to school, he also worked and I worked and we just made it work until he got his degree.”

Johnson's husband would go on to earn his degrees in psychology and special education and work as a therapist for special needs children over the next 22 years. When their youngest child began attending kindergarten, he encouraged Johnson to return to MSUB herself and complete her degree. Learning she could graduate sooner, she opted for a K-8 bachelor’s degree and would go on to commencement in May 2016.

Eight years later, Johnson’s memory of her husband watching her cross the commencement stage remains vivid in her mind. The university is where they met, where he first graduated without her and where she returned herself twenty years later.

It was also one of her last memories of him alive and well.

“If I wouldn’t have [chosen that degree], he wouldn’t have been able to be there for my undergrad,” she said.

After graduating, Johnson soon found a job working at Miles Avenue Elementary while Brooks Johnson changed careers and began work in commercial trucking. The new line of work quickly took a toll on his body and he began to feel ill by the fall season. Early November, he checked into a same-day care clinic and was found unresponsive in the lobby bathroom shortly thereafter. The hospital was able to revive him momentarily, but repeated heart failure led to a loss of brain function.

Family members came to the hospital for one last visit before Johnson and her children were there alone by his side.

“None of us really cried, we just kind of talked, we were all laughing and then we all just did our individual goodbyes, gave him our kisses and then they took him off life support,” she said.

Brooks Johnson was 44 years old when he died. Johnson later found out through a DNA test he suffered from the heart condition Long QT Syndrome where the heart experiences arrhythmic heart beats that can lead to dizziness, fatigue, palpitations or deadly cardiac events.

Newly graduated but now a widowed, single mother with two kids still going through school, Johnson would move on to work at Independent Elementary School as a substitute and paraprofessional teacher in 2017. She was given an opportunity to teach her own classroom but didn’t feel ready yet to take on the challenge.

“I didn’t feel like it would be fair to my students or to myself,” she said. “I just needed some time to heal.”

Up until the moment her husband died, Johnson had gained most of her support and confidence through other people. Her sister, Delilah, as a child, and her husband as an adult. Following both their deaths – Delilah passed away in 1994—she felt unsure about her own future for the first time in her life.

But also during this time while working at the school, one of her co-workers told her about a program offered through the Office of Public Instruction that could allow her to realistically earn a master’s degree. She learned OPI's Special Education Supervisor Endorsement would pay for the courses taken towards a special education master's degree if completed within a certain amount of time.

Through the encouragement of her family, co-workers and the grief support group she was attending at the time, she decided to return to MSUB to earn her special education master's degree in 2018.

Over the next four years, she maintained a daily routine of waking up at 5 a.m., dropping off and picking up her kids at school, continuing to work full time at the elementary school, helping her own kids with their homework, cooking dinner and attending extracurricular events while also working on her own schoolwork.

“Sometimes I wouldn’t get to my evening homework until ten o’clock at night,” she said. “And I’d stay up and do what I needed to do until I got done, went to bed and back up and did it all over again.”

Outside the school years, she would teach summer school classes and take up additional jobs while attending more summer courses.

Despite the hectic schedule, she’s quick to point out the support she received from many. Her studies and coursework being entirely-online allowed her to continue doing her regular day-to-day tasks while her two oldest children, now in their twenties, temporarily moved back in to help her with housework.

“Let those who want to love and support you help guide you and help navigate your journey,” she said. “It’s hard and it’s exhausting but if you set your mind to it, and I know that sounds cliché...just keep that mindset of moving forward.”

Johnson is currently finishing her final summer courses and will receive her degree next month ahead of her 50th birthday. Upon receiving her Special Educator’s Endorsement, she will have a position waiting for her at Independent Elementary as a special education teacher.

Since the school helped her finally achieve her childhood dream, she's content with staying there for a long time going forward.

“It’s a smaller school but I don’t know if I’d want to be anywhere else,” she said. “It’s been my healing place.”