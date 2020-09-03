Ashland residents return home as crews continue battling brush fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ashland residents were allowed to return to their homes Thursday morning after the small town was threatened by an approaching fire Wednesday, according to the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office.

Residents were told to be prepared to evacuate again if the weather changes in the area, according to an 8 a.m. update on the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Officials ordered evacuations near Ashland Wednesday evening as a fire moved through the areas of Beaver Creek Road and Tongue River Road North and South up to the Ashland border, according to the Facebook page.

County officials ordered an evacuation of Ashland around 8 p.m. Wednesday and the nearby Red Shale area. The county has several other fires burning, the sheriff's office said, including a fire that crossed the Tongue River near Snider Creek Road and has burned into Custer County and a fire near Ingomar.

Fires are also still burning in Musselshell County, where some evacuation orders remain, and in Garfield County where a massive fire skirted the town of Jordan after that town was evacuated.

