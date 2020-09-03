Ashland residents return home as crews continue battling brush fire

Ashland residents were allowed to return to their homes Thursday morning after the small town was threatened by an approaching fire Wednesday, according to the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office.
Residents were told to be prepared to evacuate again if the weather changes in the area, according to an 8 a.m. update on the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Officials ordered evacuations near Ashland Wednesday evening as a fire moved through the areas of Beaver Creek Road and Tongue River Road North and South up to the Ashland border, according to the Facebook page.
County officials ordered an evacuation of Ashland around 8 p.m. Wednesday and the nearby Red Shale area. The county has several other fires burning, the sheriff's office said, including a fire that crossed the Tongue River near Snider Creek Road and has burned into Custer County and a fire near Ingomar.
Fires are also still burning in Musselshell County, where some evacuation orders remain, and in Garfield County where a massive fire skirted the town of Jordan after that town was evacuated.
Judith Basin County
A wildfire that started before noon on Wednesday grew to the northeast of Moccasin and north of Hobson in Judith Basin County. The fire was started by a combine and was spread rapidly east and then south by 40 mph winds, according to Judith Basin County Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator Mike Howell.
The fire was contained around 7 p.m. Wednesday, but managed to burn a few sheds and force one household to evacuate. Multiple agencies helped battle the fire, including fire departments in the county and surrounding counties. The Bureau of Land Management and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation also assisted. Howell did not have details on the size of the fire as of Thursday morning.
An equipment fire outside of Hobson also started and moved to a nearby silage pit, but was quickly contained.
