Following two failed banks this week, fresh criticism is being applied to a Trump-era law that softened regulations, a move Montana’s Republican congressional delegation supported and wouldn’t have happened without Democrat Jon Tester doing the same.

At issue is the “Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act” of 2018, a bill that freed banks with less than $250 billion in assets from enhanced regulatory standards that before the law had applied only to banks with assets of $50 billion.

Both banks that collapsed this week were in that soft zone that prior to 2018 would have been more strongly regulated under laws passed following the 2008 bank collapse that not only threw the United States into recession, but resulted in a $700 billion taxpayer-funded bailout of banks, car companies and insurers deemed “too big to fail.”

But Montana lawmakers weren’t pointing to the deregulation bill of 2018 when they were contacted by Montana Lee Newspapers. Both Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester were invited to interview for this article, but didn't.

Sen. Tester issued a statement Tuesday about his 2010 vote to increase regulations under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. He did not mention the 2018 vote to unwind the most stringent regulations for banks with fewer than $250 billion in assets. Sen. Steve Daines suggested there was no evidence the 2018 bill had any bearing on the collapse as SVB and Signature banks, citing the commentary of former Sen. Barney Frank.

“I voted against bailing out Wall Street banks in 2008 and oppose any taxpayer bailouts for Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank now,” Tester said. “We should be focusing on lowering costs for working people, not helping bank executives. I am in close contact with Treasury officials and will take on anyone in Washington to ensure that the executives at these banks and regulators are held accountable.”

The Frank, of Dodd-Frank, told the Wall Street Journal the Trump-era softening of bank regulations didn’t lead to “laxity on the part of regulators.” Retired from Congress since 2013, Frank is on Signature Bank’s board of directors. He also told the Journal that Signature didn’t need to be seized Sunday by regulators.

Daines had said little about the collapsed banks before being contacted by Montana Lee Newspapers, sticking instead to his messaging drumbeat of Joe Biden and inflation, which he worked into his response.

"President Biden will do anything to distract from the fiscal policies that caused this crisis, specifically the out-of-control spending that increased inflation and led to higher interest rates,” Daines said. “Not even former Democrat Congressman Barney Frank, author of the Dodd-Frank law, believes the 2018 law was to blame for the situation with SVB and Signature banks. President Biden should be more concerned that Montanans will now be paying the price for his and Washington, D.C.'s bailing out of Silicon Valley bank.”

Bailout is the hair-trigger word that politicians are using, but regulators are avoiding, at least in the sense of a taxpayer-financed lifeline to SVB and Signature. The Federal Deposit Insurance Fund, which banks pay into, is the parachute offered to customers of the collapsed banks. The fund is not supporter by taxpayers.

Both Montana senators are members of the Senate Banking Committee, though Daines wasn’t seated for the 2018 vote. Daines did vote for softening bank regulations when the bill was taken up by the full Senate.

There is no doubt the 2018 banking bill created an environment in which the collapse of SVB and Signature were harder to catch, said Journalist David Dayen. Widely regarded as one of country’s best journalists on banking, Dayen covered the 2018 bill extensively. He is now executive editor of The American Prospect.

"Sen. Tester doesn't want to talk about his primary role in Silicon Valley Bank's collapse. He co-authored the key legislation that weakened regulatory standards on large regional banks, precisely the banks in trouble today,” Dayen said in an email. “Specifically, his actions raised the threshold for enhanced regulatory standards from banks with $50 billion in assets to $250 billion, which freed both SVB and Signature Bank. Those rules would have tightened liquidity standards that were the precise heart of SVB's collapse — it didn't have the emergency cash to handle the run on its deposits. SVB could have hedged its interest-rate risk by rebalancing its portfolio away from long-dated government securities, but that would have cost them money. It was something SVB was unwilling to do, and enhanced regulation would have forced its hand."

Like the current razor-thin split in the partisan makeup of the Senate, the 2018 session was divided among 51 Republicans, 47 Democrats and two Independents. Even slight Democratic support on a Republican bill in committee made passage easier.

Red state Democrats Tester and Heidi Heitkamp, of North Dakota, both up for reelection in 2018, sided with the Republicans on softening banking regulations for banks with assets between $50 billion and $250 billion. These banks are known as “stadium banks,” smaller than big banks of Wall Street, but big enough to reserve naming rights for sports venue.

At the time, Tester said he was told by committee Democrats that community banks were struggling under banking reforms passed after the 2008 financial disaster. Softening the rules, Tester said, would encourage community lending.

The senator cited a decline in charter banks in Montana, from 72 to 49. As Montana Lee Newspapers reported at the time, banking officials in Montana said the state’s banks were in good shape.

Tester said the law would make it easier for small banks to loan money. Banks with less than $10 billion in assets were allowed to sell minimum-standard mortgages, in some cases without an appraisal. The bill would also allow banks with assets of $10 billion or less to make riskier investments.

Committee Democrats identified stadium banks as the big beneficiaries of the bill.

There’s little nuance to how the current soft approach to regulating banks like Signature and SVB came about, said Carter Dougherty of Americans for Financial Reform. Congress removed enhanced supervision on banks with assets from $50 billion to $100 billion, but left federal regulators with leeway for applying rules on banks from $100 billion to $250 billion. Federal regulators under Vice Chairman of Supervision Randal Quarles went beyond what Congress proposed for loosening the rules on banks $100 million to $250 million.

“AFR opposed the 2018 legislation, no doubt about that. But we can't lose sight of the fact that the Federal Reserve went beyond what Congress directed, and instructed its supervisors to employ a light touch,” said Renita Marcellin, legislative and advocacy director for AFR. “That helped blind regulators to what happened at Silicon Valley Bank.”

In 2018, Silicon Valley Bank’s assets totaled $56 billion. It was tipping the scales at $209 billion at the end of 2022, the rapid growth taking place outside the tighter supervision of pre-2018. Signature Banks assets totaled 110.4 billion in December 2022, up from $47.6 billion the year banking regulations were softened.