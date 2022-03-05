Daines criticized for tweeting during Zoom call with Ukrainian president Zelenskyy

Montana’s Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines drew some heat Saturday after tweeting a photo from a private Zoom meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Congress members.

Prior to Zelenskyy joining the call, a Ukrainian ambassador had asked Congress members not to share the private call on social media during the meeting to protect the president’s safety, according to several U.S. lawmakers.

Daines, along with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, both tweeted during the call.

Among the lawmakers critical of Daines and Rubio was Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota.

“The Ukrainian ambassador very intentionally asked each of us on the Zoom call to NOT share anything on social media during the meeting to protect the security of President Zelensky,” Phillips said in a tweet after the meeting.

The Representative called the move by Daines and Rubio “appalling and reckless ignorance.”

Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat, also piled on.

“The lack of discipline in Congress is truly astounding,” he tweeted. “If an embattled wartime leader asks you to keep quiet about a meeting, you better keep quiet about the meeting. I’m not saying a damn thing. Lives are at stake.”

In an NBC report, a Daines staff member said the senator’s tweet was “shared before it was requested not to and well into the call, and it had no identifying information.”

Twitter officials were flooded with tweets demanding the removal of the tweets from Daines and Rubio featuring the screenshot of Zelenskyy. But, by Saturday evening, Daines' tweet was still posted and had generated more than 6,200 comments.

During the call, Zelenskyy pleaded with U.S. lawmakers to help his military get more warplanes and to cut off Russian oil imports. He also asked for their support in having NATO designate Ukraine a no-fly zone, something NATO has so far refused to do.

Last week, Daines and Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester both signed onto a bill to ban Russian petroleum and liquid natural gas imports. But Daines was also critical of the bill, saying it was only a legislative fig leaf for lawmakers not pursuing a restart of federal oil and gas leases.

