`LIBERATE!': Trump goads states to lift virus restrictions

Governors of both parties Friday suggested they would be cautious in returning to normal, some of them warning that they can't do it without help from Washington to expand testing.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who has been critical of the government’s response to the crisis, said that she hopes to begin reopening parts of the state’s economy May 1, but that it would be done in “smart way” to avoid a second wave of infections.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican ally of Trump's, endorsed the White House plan but made clear that he will listen to medical experts in deciding how to move forward. He said more testing is needed before any restrictions can be rolled back.

“I am not going to do something that I feel in my heart is the wrong thing that’s going to endanger our people," he said.

Cuomo, whose state is the most lethal hot spot in the nation and is still seeing over 600 deaths a day, accused the government of “passing the buck without passing the bucks.”

“The federal government cannot wipe its hands of this and say, `Oh, the states are responsible for testing.' We cannot do it. We cannot do it without federal help," he said.