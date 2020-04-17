`LIBERATE!': Trump pushes states to lift virus restrictions

Some states did take some of the nation's first, small steps toward loosening restrictions.

In Florida, GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the green light for municipalities to reopen beaches and parks if they could do so safely. In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said stores could begin selling curbside, nonessential surgery could resume and state parks could reopen.

But governors of both parties Friday suggested they would be cautious in returning to normal, with some of them warning that they can't do it without help from Washington to expand testing.

"The federal government cannot wipe its hands of this and say, `Oh, the states are responsible for testing,'" Cuomo said. "We cannot do it without federal help."

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican ally of Trump's, said he would listen to medical experts in deciding how to move forward.

"I am not going to do something that I feel in my heart is the wrong thing that's going to endanger our people," he said.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, went further Friday, saying Trump's tweets about "liberating" states put millions of Americans at risk of contracting COVID-19.