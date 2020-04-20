Oil price goes negative as demand collapses; stocks dip

"I don't think any of us can really believe what we saw today," he said. "This kind of rewrites the economics of oil trading."

Also exacerbating the volatility is that few traders are buying and selling U.S. oil to be delivered in May. They won't even have the opportunity to do so after Tuesday, when trading contracts for it expire and the earliest delivery they'll be able to buy is for June.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell nearly 9% to $25.57 per barrel.

The plunge in oil sent energy stocks in the S&P 500 to a 3.7% loss, the latest in a dismal 2020 that has caused their prices to nearly halve.

Halliburton lurched between gains and sharp losses, even though it reported stronger results for the first three months of 2020 than analysts expected. The oilfield engineering company said that the pandemic has created so much turmoil in the industry that it "cannot reasonably estimate" how long the hit will last. It expects a further decline in revenue and profitability for the rest of 2020, particularly in North America.

The S&P 500 fell 51.40 points to 2,823.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 592.05 points, or 2.4%, to 23,650.44, and the Nasdaq dropped 89.41, or 1%, to 8,560.73.