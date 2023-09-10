The Northern Cheyenne are in consultation with the U.S. Department of Energy on a commercial solar project, one the tribe says would be a good fit for NorthWestern Energy.

In a letter to the Montana Public Service Commission on Aug. 28, President Serena K. Wetherelt asked regulators to require the utility to consider Northern Cheyenne energy in NorthWestern’s 20-year integrated resource plan. Federal tax credits unique to the tribe’s position allow the Northern Cheyenne to recover 50% of their investment in a solar project and collect a 50% rebate for every megawatt-hour of electricity produced.

“NorthWestern Energy has an opportunity to invest in Tribal clean energy projects that would provide affordable energy and capacity for NorthWestern customers and more equitably distribute those costs and benefits of its energy system,” Wetherelt said. “The commission should require NorthWestern to revise its IRP to fully consider this opportunity.”

The Northern Cheyenne have engaged Basin Electric, Tongue River Electric Cooperative, and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory about their plans, but Wetherelt noted that “NorthWestern hasn’t meaningfully engaged with the tribe.”

Until the Northern Cheyenne have a proposal, there isn’t anything to discuss, said Jo Dee Black, NorthWestern Energy spokesperson.

“We value our relationship with the Northern Cheyenne Tribe. We will consider projects that are beneficial to our Montana customers,” Black said. “However, right now the Northern Cheyenne Tribe has not proposed any project for NorthWestern Energy to consider or enter into negotiations about.”

The next time NorthWestern Energy issues a request for proposals concerning new generation, Northern Cheyenne could submit a project, Black said.

The state requires a 20-year resource plan from monopoly utilities every three years. The expectation is that a utility will provide analysis of the most cost-effective means for reliable energy service, through both generation and energy conservation. The public gets to comment on the plan, as does the commission, but regulators aren’t empowered to approve or reject a plan. Rather, the commission makes recommendations.

Only a handful of Montanans participating in PSC listening sessions on the plan have spoken in favor of what NorthWestern offers, which is a long-term plan reliant on coal and natural gas-fired power plants for firm power. NorthWestern hasn’t presented at the listening sessions, as it did for its 2019 plan, but it did tell the press in May that a pivot away from coal power would result in new customer costs associated with building out renewable resources.

Specifically, If Colstrip Power Plant were to close in 2025, NorthWestern estimates the cost of its generation portfolio would increase 30% as it added non-carbon resources to replace its coal power. That replacement amount as a percentage of the portfolio cost would be 10% in 2030 and 7% in 2035. Montana customers are paying down roughly $4.5 billion in debt related to generation purchased in the last 15 years. That amount doesn’t include the cost of a 175-megawatt power plant near Laurel now under construction at a cost estimated at $283 million.

Instead, NorthWestern plans to double its capacity share of Colstrip to 444 megawatts. It is that acquisition the public has spoken against most at public hearings in Helena, Great Falls, Billings, Butte, and Missoula. The August listening sessions on the resource plan started the same day as a District Court ruling throwing out a new Montana law shielding industrial polluters from carbon dioxide regulation.

The rejected law had been passed in April by state Republican legislators who said they were saving NorthWestern’s gas-fired power plant in Laurel from an earlier court-ordered review of carbon emissions. NorthWestern touted the Legislature’s new ban on carbon regulations to shareholders in May, according to corporate disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The law, First District Judge Kathy Seeley ruled, is unconstitutional because it eliminates “remedies to prevent irreversible degradation of the environment.” More broadly, climate change must be considered when applying the Montana Environmental Policy Act, the state’s procedural roadmap for permitting industrial projects.

Tribe affected by Colstrip emissions

NorthWestern doesn’t consider its carbon emissions to be significant. In hearings concerning NorthWestern’s proposed rate increase, which would raise residential electric rates 28% over August 2022 prices, the utility’s vice president of supply, John Hines, testified that the company’s emissions were too small to matter, given the carbon dioxide emitted by power plants in China.

NorthWestern’s “Net-Zero by 2050” plan, which reduces carbon emissions between 2036 and 2042 by retiring the utility’s four coal-fired power plants, puts NorthWestern’s 2021 carbon emissions from owned power plants in Montana at 1.85 million metric tons.

The Northern Cheyenne argue that the tribe is more affected by Colstrip than the rest of the state. The 1,480-megawatt power plant is 20 miles from the reservation. Tribal members are negatively affected by hazardous air pollutants from the power plant, Wetherelt told commissioners. The coal mine fueling the power plant contaminates the ground water and harms habitat for sensitive species.

Tribal Counsel, William Walksalong told Lee Montana Newspapers that the Northern Cheyenne have for decades struggled to be heard on Colstrip matters.

In 2017, when power plant shareholder Puget Sound Energy agreed in a general rate case settlement to pay the Colstrip community $10 million to transition to a post-coal-power economy, the Northern Cheyenne were left out of the deal, and left out again when Colstrip shareholder Avista Corp., in a rate case settlement, offered $3 million in transition funding. Both Washington utilities plan to exit Colstrip at the end of 2025.

In 2019, the Northern Cheyenne requested transition funding from NorthWestern Energy in its general rate case that year. Hines told the tribe to get funding from the Sierra Club because NorthWestern was trying to keep Colstrip operating.

But this spring as the EPA took public testimony on the regulator’s plan to tighten standards on mercury air toxics and hazardous air pollutant emissions from coal-fired power plants, opponents to EPA plans invoked Northern Cheyenne job losses as a reason not to tighten pollution standards. Both coal mine owner Westmorland Mining LLC and the Treasure State Resources Association, a trade group, said the Northern Cheyenne were primary economic losers in the EPAs plans.

“The Colstrip Generating Station and Rosebud Mine are located 20 miles north of two Native American reservations, the Northern Cheyenne and Crow. Together, the two facilities support 550 family-wage jobs, most of which are held by tribal members,” TSRA lobbyist Peggy Trenk told EPA.

“We have that going on all the time,” Walksalong said. “We used to put out letters notifying the stakeholders that they have to be officially recognized by the tribal government.”

The Northern Cheyenne told EPA that current Colstrip emissions were a health hazard and that tribal members were “disproportionately impacted by exposure to hazardous air pollutants.” The tribe said Westmoreland, NorthWestern Energy, and power plant shareholder Talen Energy, in opposing the tighter pollution standard, “irresponsibly ignore the acute health affects—including premature deaths—that Colstrip’s toxic emissions have on Northern Cheyenne tribal members and many others who live in close proximity to the plant.”

The economic benefits to the tribe since Colstrip Power Plant’s creation in the 1970s, never materialized.

Energy development increasing

Meanwhile, Southern Montana is experiencing a surge in energy development not seen since the construction of Colstrip Units 3 and 4 in the 1980s. The 700-MW Clearwater wind project built by NextEra spans portions of three counties and connects to the transmission substation in Colstrip, where utilities in Oregon and Washington now draw Clearwater power.

PacifiCorp constructed the 250-MW Pryor Mountain Wind project near Bridger in 2021 to feed power into Wyoming and Utah. Colstrip co-owner and power plant operator, Talen Energy, has suggested a 600 MW wind farm located in Colstrip’s shadow.

There’s been no recent permitting work on the Talen wind farm, known as Silverthorn Wind, according to Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality. Talen was offering lease terms to property owners in the Silverthorn’s footprint in 2021. Talen spokeswoman Taryne Williams said Friday that Silverthorn remains in the development phase. Talen’s collaborator is Pattern Energy, a corporate sibling. Pattern owns the 80MW Stillwater Wind project spinning near Reed Point.

Invenergy met with Carter County officials in 2022 about a 1,000-MW southeast Montana project known as Jane Wind to be located between Baker and Ekalaka. Like Silverthorn and Clearwater, Jane Wind would connect to Pacific Northwest market by way of the Colstrip substation. Like Silverthorn, there’s been no recent permitting activity for Jane Wind at DEQ.

Transmission developer Grid United continues to develop its 395-mile North Plains Connector project with Minnesota-based Allette. The NP line is a $2.5 billion project that would enable Montana generation to travel into the Eastern Grid for the first time in any significant amount. The capacity of the high voltage dedicated current line is 500 kilovolts.

“We are finishing our second season of surveys that will support our anticipated federal and state regulatory filings in Q1 2024,” said Brand Johnson, Grid United’s vice president of development in an email.

At mid-year, Grid United awarded $232,434 in community investment grants to support organizations in Rosebud, Custer, and Fallon counties, all three of which are along the NP line route.

Solar is just taking off, the 80 MW MTSUN project west of Billings is the state's largest array. A similar sized project in southwest Montana, the Apex Solar project came online in August.

The Northern Cheyenne want in. The tax credits available to the tribe under the Inflation Reduction Act are significantly larger than what’s available to other southern Montana projects, which should make Northern Cheyenne energy more affordable than its would-be competitors.

There are base tax credits of 30% for both building a project, and on the power generated. The advantage tribes have under the Inflation Reduction Act is an additional 10% offered for projects on tribal land, plus 10% for projects in energy effected communities, which the Northern Cheyenne receive because of their proximity to Colstrip.

Simply put, a $200 million investment in a solar or wind project, or battery storage would earn the Northern Cheyenne a $100 million rebate from the Department of Energy. Prior to the IRA, tribes didn’t qualify for tax credits because they’re tax exempt as sovereign nations from federal income tax. There was nothing to apply a tax credit to. Similar arrangements were made in IRA for nonprofit electric cooperatives, who are also income tax exempt.

DOE’s Office of Indian Energy has been working on what it called the Northern Cheyenne Solar Energy Project. Walksalong said the discussions with DOE have centered on finding the best locations for a project on tribal land, as well as determining what the end cost power from the project might be, to assure that whatever is built is economical.

“We have some engineers, contracted with the tribe, which are working on those projections,” Walksalong said. “It’s part of the requirement for a grant award from the Department of Energy to project the cost of the energy. I’ve seen some preliminary figures, but the Department of Energy engineers haven’t determined whether they’re spot on, or whether our engineers are on the same page. We meet with them regularly, every two weeks.”

There have several past collaborations between the federal government and Montana tribes to develop a generating project, most recently the Yellowtail Afterbay Dam project on Crow Reservation, where the Apsaalooke have exclusive rights to build an 8 MW power plant. That project stalled in financial scandal a decade ago.

The Confederate Salish and Kootenai Tribes own a 208 MW hydroelectric dam in the Flathead River drainage of northwest Montana that is the only commercial-scale energy plant owned by a Montana tribe.

But raw ingredients for tribally owned energy are in southern Montana, namely because of transmission. The Northern Cheyenne Reservation is 20 miles from Colstrip substation, a short distance given that NextEra erected 80 miles of transmission line to connect Clearwater to Colstrip. The Jane Wind project is 100 miles from the substation.

The Apsaalooke have land beneath the 230-Kilovolt transmission line servicing Yellowtail Dam.