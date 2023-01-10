New 17,000-square-foot Town Pump opens in Billings at Shiloh and King

Town Pump, a Montana owned and operator of convenience stores, casinos, liquor stores, car washes and hotels has opened a new Convenience Store and a Montana Lil’s Casino and Liquor Store at Shiloh and King Avenue West in Billings.

In the design of the building’s exterior, Town Pump has worked to incorporate details that will make the building reflective of the area.

“With Billings having the designation as ‘Montana’s Trailhead’ we wanted to design a building that reflects southeast Montana and the entire state for both residents and visitors,” said Town Pump Director of Development Dan Sampson.

According to Sampson, the new building is designed to be energy efficient with LED lighting both inside and outside. The store also features skylights which allow for daylight. Lighting levels will be reduced when there is natural light available and increase with natural light is not present.

With over 17,000 square feet of floor space, the new Town Pump will feature 54 cooler doors of pop, water, beer, milk, dairy items, and other food items. The store will also offer an extensive selection of groceries and snacks.

Sixty new jobs were created with the opening of the new Billings location. Full time Town Pump employees receive a full benefits package including annual increases, insurance, vacation pay, 401-K, Profit Sharing, life insurance, Health Savings Account, Employee Assistance Program, and education assistance.