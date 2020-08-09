New exhibitions highlight Asian culture at Red Lodge Clay Center

“I hope the viewer finds the work engaging and instructive. In many of my pieces there is humor. The sculptural pieces are often more serious in tone. The Chinese takeout boxes in two of the sculptures refer to the American Chinese dichotomy in my life. The takeout box refers to food and nutrition, but specifically in an American context: takeout food from a Chinese restaurant in the United States. The piece ‘99 Years’ is a direct tribute to my mother who passed away at age 99. She was a self-taught Chinese brush painter and the nine Chinese takeout boxes are painted with copies of her paintings,” said Lo.

Lo’s inspiration is often a direct result of major events happening in her life or around the world, whether it be a birth, death, or crisis that affects everyone – like COVID-19.

“I make quick drawings in my sketchbook and from those sketches try to capture that initial emotion and form in the sculptures and pots that I make. I use both hand building and throwing techniques to create forms and I use brush and underglazes to create imagery,” said Lo.

BIO: Beth Lo’s work has been exhibited internationally at many universities and museums. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and then received her MFA from the University of Montana.