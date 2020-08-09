New exhibitions highlight Asian culture at Red Lodge Clay Center

Steven Y. Lee and Beth Lo will be on exhibit at the Red Lodge Clay Center from Aug. 7-29.
While some work may appear unassuming, there is no denying the intricate, unique, and beautiful narrative behind each piece created by Lee and Lo.
From tea bowls and plates to figures that represent Asian culture, the images and titles allow the observer to find emotional and spiritual ties to the art.
Steven Y. Lee
Lee’s work evokes tranquility through the image of a gold fish, which is believed to represent effects of love, courage, success, perseverance, and good fortune. While the art appears humble, the application of traditional symbols connects the onlooker to the culture.
BIO: Steven Young Lee has an impressive background in ceramic arts as a student, instructor, and skill. He received his BFA and MFA in Ceramics from Alfred University. Originally from Chicago, Lee now lives in Helena, where he is the director of resident artists at the Archie Bray Foundation for Ceramic Arts. Lee has traveled throughout the U.S. and Asia teaching and guest lecturing. His work has been collected around the world, including the Smithsonian.
Beth Lo
Lo’s art is unpretentious yet evocative.Her work features forms like food boxes representing the appropriation of Chinese culture. It inspires deep thought through the subtle and witty dialogue created through the observer and the design.
“I hope the viewer finds the work engaging and instructive. In many of my pieces there is humor. The sculptural pieces are often more serious in tone. The Chinese takeout boxes in two of the sculptures refer to the American Chinese dichotomy in my life. The takeout box refers to food and nutrition, but specifically in an American context: takeout food from a Chinese restaurant in the United States. The piece ‘99 Years’ is a direct tribute to my mother who passed away at age 99. She was a self-taught Chinese brush painter and the nine Chinese takeout boxes are painted with copies of her paintings,” said Lo.
Lo’s inspiration is often a direct result of major events happening in her life or around the world, whether it be a birth, death, or crisis that affects everyone – like COVID-19.
“I make quick drawings in my sketchbook and from those sketches try to capture that initial emotion and form in the sculptures and pots that I make. I use both hand building and throwing techniques to create forms and I use brush and underglazes to create imagery,” said Lo.
BIO: Beth Lo’s work has been exhibited internationally at many universities and museums. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and then received her MFA from the University of Montana.
Her family emigrated from China to Indiana just before Lo’s birth. Her Asian heritage is a staple in her work.
“I have been making work about childhood and family for 33 years, since I became a mother in 1987. Raising a child made me aware of all the issues of parenting and the joys of watching a child grow. I started using the image of Chinese children in my work as a way of celebrating and remarking on the characteristics of a child: innocence, vulnerability, potential and playfulness. Having a son made me aware of my parents who immigrated from China, my Asian heritage and childhood growing up as a minority in the United States. Multi-culturalism, language, stereotyping and a question of what it means to be foreign are all ideas present in my work,” said Lo.
The Red Lodge Clay Center gallery is open by appointment Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (406) 446-3993 or visit redlodgeclaycenter.com.
