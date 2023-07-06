The Yellowstone County Commissioners have chosen a new leader for MetraPark.

Stoney Field, of Montrose, Colorado, has agreed to take the $141,000-a-year general manager position.

He’s expected to start on Aug. 7, just in time for the kickoff of MontanaFair, the region’s largest annual celebration of agriculture. The nine-day event draws nearly a quarter million visitors to MetraPark each year during the second week of August.

“It’s good timing,” said interim General Manager Tim Goodridge, who was among the finalists for the job.

Goodridge has been running MetraPark since longtime General Manager Bill Dutcher retired at the end of 2021. He said he plans to stay on as the venue’s assistant manager, a job he started in 2020 after founding the Magic City Blues Festival.

Goodridge and Bill Ogg, a longtime venue manager who’s run state fairs in Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska and Kansas, joined Field in being selected as finalists from more than three dozen applicants. The three were each interviewed by the county commissioners last week.

“We agreed Stoney was the correct candidate,” Commissioner John Ostlund said. “He’s a leader without question.”

Field has served as director of the Montrose County Fairgrounds and Events Center in southwestern Colorado since 2017.

The venue includes a 78,750-square-foot indoor arena with 1,750 seats, concession areas, meeting rooms, a banquet hall and a kitchen. The grounds have RV hookups, an outdoor arena, an exhibit hall, horse stalls and livestock barns.

Ostlund said he was most impressed with Field’s extensive knowledge of agriculture and his experience with rodeos.

Before taking his current job, Field worked for more than a decade as an event director and marketing manager for Southwest Livestock Services in Forney, Texas.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing at Mount Senario College in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, where he led the football team to three conference championships. After graduating in 2001, played semi-professional football and went to work for Buckers Inc. and the Rodeo Stock Registry in Weatherford, Texas.

Field also has experience working in sales at trade shows and writing articles for industry publications, such as Pro Bull Rider, Humps n Horns Bull Riding News and many others.

Ostlund went to MetraPark to break the news to the staff on Thursday afternoon before the commission announced the decision publicly.

“Everybody seemed very positive,” he said. “It’s been a tough couple of years and I think we’re all ready to put that behind us.”

The commissioners are expected to formally announce Field as MetraPark's new leader during their regular business meeting on Tuesday.