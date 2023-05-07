Montanans will have a harder time challenging state government decisions, while cities are losing the ability to regulate anything involving fossil fuels, from power plants to gas stations, under new laws passed by the Montana Legislature.

Before ending its biennial session May 2, the Legislature’s Republican majority created several laws plowing a regulatory road for mining and fossil fuels.

The House GOP suspended rules to rush to the aid of a gas-fired power plant being built by NorthWestern Energy, which had been court ordered to halt construction because state permitters had ignored carbon emissions.

Senate Republicans went to work on bills making it more expensive for citizens to challenge government decisions on issues ranging from power plants and mining to management of bison and elk, as well as the preservation of battlefields and burial grounds. All those subjects are supposed to receive due diligence under permitting steps prescribed by the Montana Environmental Policy Act, the state’s half-century old a look-before-you-leap review of impacts to the environment, wildlife, and historical and cultural sites. Challenging the state’s pre-permit review will now require a lawsuit.

Both the ban on carbon emissions review and the limits on the public’s right to redress government passed out the Legislature on party lines and await Gov. Greg Gianforte’s signature.

A third bill forbidding local governments from setting conditions for anything fossil fuel related, was ratified by Gianforte on May 4. Cities and counties are no longer able to determine where pipelines or power plants are located. Even gas stations are off limits to local zoning and environmental restrictions.

In committee hearings the law limiting local government was framed as keeping cities from regulating gas stoves. Republicans had been messaging hard, and incorrectly, about looming federal ban gas stoves. The new fossil fuel law reaches far beyond Montanans’ kitchens.

“This bill preemptively stops any locality from banning fossil fuels in the tools, appliances or equipment that utilize it. And if you read the lines there, it also includes facilities and anything that burns or transports petroleum fuels,” is how Sen. Jason Small explained the bill as it moved through process. Small is a Republican from Busby and sponsor of the law.

One big fossil fuel decision for local governments is playing out in Laurel, where NorthWestern Energy is building a 175-megawatt gas-fired power plant on land that’s zoned for agriculture.

In 2021, as NorthWestern faced permitting challenges with the Laurel City Council, zoning discussions halted. NorthWestern pressed ahead with the power plant’s construction while city officials told the press the zoning was a county matter. Yellowstone County indicated it had no role.

There is now a pending lawsuit hearing on the construction of the power plant on agricultural land. Local government approval also affected the location of the power plant’s pipeline and the drilling of the pipeline route beneath the Yellowstone River.

“It eliminates a city’s ability to keep people safe. And everyone who testified was talking about restricting gas stoves. This bill went way beyond that,” said Anne Hedges, director of policy and legislative affairs for Montana Environmental Information Center. “It’s every type of petroleum product there is. If you do a little Google search to see what petroleum products there are, it’s super broad.”

Lawmakers also quickly cobbled together a bill banning carbon dioxide from being considered when issuing environmental permits. Now the bill awaits Gov. Greg Gianforte’s signature.

“So, there was a ruling there on the energy plant in Laurel and it addressed climate change, which is new. It is something that could have far-reaching ramifications for the entire state of Montana, for projects going forward,” House Speaker Matt Regier, a Kalispell Republican, told his caucus. “It's a big question mark. It's something that we need to address, we have the ability now to address it. We're in session, we're in the legislative branch, that is our job. We have some great legal minds, we've been working with the Senate, as well as the House here to produce some legislation that's going to address this.”

The first draft of the carbon dioxide bill, numbered House Bill 971, was an “or else” ultimatum to the state Supreme Court. Republicans banned environmental review of carbon dioxide, then set a tripwire on ending environmental review of strip mines, coal mines and metal mine reclamation. If the Supreme Court upheld environmental review of carbon dioxide emissions, then critical environmental review of mining would end. Eventually the mining language was removed and a ban on review of carbon dioxide was voted into law, but not before more than a hundred members of the public lined up to testify against the proposal.

However, Montana’s ban on regulating carbon dioxide emissions is dependent on the federal government doing the same, Sen. Small explained the on the Senate floor.

“House Bill 971 makes it clear that unless and until the federal government by an act of Congress, mandates that carbon is a regulated pollutant or unless and until Montana policymakers enact laws to regulate carbon, a procedural review does not include a climate analysis,” Small said.

Congress has already recognized greenhouse gases as a form of air pollution, doing so throughout the Inflation Reduction Act, which became law in August 2022. Like Montana’s Republican majority responding to a court ruling against the permitting of NorthWestern’s gas-fired power plant, congressional Democrats were triggered by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the Clean Power Plan authored by President Barrack Obama’s administration. The CPP has long been out of circulation, but lawsuits against it were still percolating in 2022.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing the prevailing opinion on whether EPA had the right to regulate greenhouse gas emissions said the agency couldn’t point to “clear congressional authority” empowering EPA to regulate greenhouse gases.

A month after Robert’s decision, Congress specifically defined greenhouse gases in the Inflation Reduction Act as pollutants under the Clean Air Act. Lawmakers defined which gases they were referring to, including carbon dioxide. Then, Congress provided funding for EPA to regulate greenhouse gases on several fronts.

EPA is expected in coming weeks to roll out new greenhouse gas emissions standards for power plants. Montana Lee Newspapers posed questions to EPA for this article which went unanswered. The EPA Region 8 office deferred all questions to EPA officials in Washington D.C., who didn’t provide a useful response during a 24-hour period. It has been routine under the Biden administration for federal regional agencies to forward press questions to D.C., where there’s no useful response.

At the root of Montana’s new ban on greenhouse gas regulation is an attempt to put Montana Environmental Policy Act out of reach for people challenging state permits.

'Penalizing the little guys'

The carbon law in HB 971 speaks to what gets considered under MEPA, but another bill awaiting the governor’s signature makes challenging state government’s MEPA work prohibitively expensive. Senate Bill 557 designates the courts as the only place where challenges can occur.

Simply put, any Montanan challenging a permit issued by state government would soon need the wherewithal for a lawsuit. The way SB 557 came to the surface assured no one would have a chance to object until it passed through the Senate. On March 28, late in the evening, SB 557 was scheduled for an 8 a.m. hearing the following morning.

Sponsor Mark Noland, a Big Fork Republican, described the bill was unwinding a state Supreme Court ruling against the state Department of Environmental Quality and Lucky Minerals, which in 2018 eying a gold mine in the wilderness 15 miles south Yellowstone National Park near Gardiner.

Republicans have been adamant that because MEPA spells out procedure, its something less than a law spelling matters of substance. It’s are argument the state Supreme Court has already rejected, concluding that requiring that state agencies follow the review in MEPA is the only way to protect Montanans’ state constitutional rights.

“MEPA serves a role in enabling the Legislature to fulfill its constitutional obligation to prevent environmental harms infringing upon Montanans’ right to a clean and healthful environment,” the Supreme Court said in 2020 while deciding the Lucky Minerals matter in favor of the citizenry represented by The Park County Environmental Council.

The Park County Environmental Council had successfully argued that the state’s environmental review of Lucky’s plans was inadequate. In ruling in favor of the council, the state Supreme Court also rejected a 2011 law that like SB 557 attempted stop the public from challenging permits issued by the state. In the 2011 law, a permit issued by the state was valid regardless of whether research behind it was inadequate. In other words, the public could prove a permit was flawed, but the permitted project kept on rolling. The older law also kept the state from considering environmental impacts beyond the state’s borders, which meant climate change impacts were out of the question.

No one involved in the Lucky Minerals case was at the March 29 hearing. When lawmakers asked what the lawsuit was about, there wasn’t anyone in the room who could accurately explain it.

Members of the Park County Environmental Council saw SB 557 as making another mine challenge impossible.

“If the government isn’t performing right, then we should have the right to hold the government accountable. That is a First Amendment right. What they’re doing is penalizing the little guys,” said Colin Davis.

That First Amendment right to which Davis refers is the citizenry’s right to petition the government for a redress of grievances, a bedrock principle of democracy.

Davis and his wife, Seabring, own Chico Hot Springs. It’s a business that supports 170 families. Davis said Chico would have been devastated had Lucky Minerals, a Canadian company, proceeded to mine. Tourism is a big driver of the Paradise Valley economy, neighbors coalesced quickly around challenging the state’s environmental review of Lucky’s plans. They also appealed to Montana’s congressional delegation.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte was Montana’s at-large representative in the U.S. House at the time. He carried legislation to withdraw 30,000 acres of national forest from mining consideration. The Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act passed.

Rep. Ryan Zinke, Interior secretary in 2018, imposed a 20-year ban on new mining claims in the area.

Davis received opportunity to testify on the bill in the U.S. House. He credits Gianforte for getting him a seat at the table. Now Davis is hopeful Gianforte remembers the issue and vetoes SB 557. The alternative is a system that doesn’t allow the public to speak up early and challenge a permit without going to court.

“If you can’t as an organization risk losing everything, or as an individual risk losing everything, then you can’t afford to fight for the law,” said Hedges.

Hedges points out that MEPA is what enables conservative landowner groups to challenge state permitting, as well. United Property Owners of Montana used MEPA to challenge the environmental impact analysis used by state Fish, Wildlife and Parks to approve a bison management plan ranchers objected to.

There’s also more on the line than gold mining on the edge of Yellowstone National Park. The Supreme Court ruling favoring Park County Environmental Council has set precedence. District Judge Michael Moses repeatedly cited the case in his April ruling concerning the gas-fired power plant near Laurel. Moses concluded, based on the Park County order, that the standard remedy for permits issued without following required procedure was to set them aside until DEQ did a thorough environmental analysis.