New nonprofit exploring possibility of a new high school for Billings west end

A new nonprofit organization is gauging the public about a new high school for southwest Billings.

Specifically, they’re exploring the feasibility of consolidating Billings’ four independent K-8 school districts (Elysian, Blue Creek, Canyon Creek and Elder Grove) to a single high school district as an alternative to Billings School District 2’s three high schools.

Formed late last year, SMART Growth Southwest Montana was started by former SD2 board member Susie Layton and former Elder Grove board member Missy Jones to address long standing issues felt by their communities with overcrowded high schools.

“Living in the county, we have been seeing the effects of astronomical growth in our area. In addition to the overcrowding that the current SD2’s high schools are facing, I saw very quickly that if we do not start planning ahead to accommodate the growth then we will be behind,” Jones said. “These projects are years in the making and knowing the process, I recognized the need to start planning for our county students now.”

Elysian, Blue Creek, Canyon Creek and Elder Grove schools are collectively located southwest of SD2, where Billings is currently experiencing the most growth in development and population. Currently, most of their students move into SD2 upon entering ninth grade due to the lack of a fourth high school among the four independent districts.

With multiple schools in SD2 currently exceeding their capacities, a new school zone map was recently proposed to distribute students more evenly across the district. Layton and Jones saw this as a temporary solution to a growing population and felt that a new school was a better solution both for SD2 and the independent districts.

The group’s intention currently is to gauge public interest through a public survey accessible through their Facebook page until Jan. 31. The survey is intended for residents from all the affected districts — including SD2 — to see if they think a new district is needed and if they would support efforts to consolidate the districts.

According to Layton, over 500 people have taken the survey to date with a majority of participants supporting a new district and a bond to build a new school.

“There’s a lot of interest in this,” she said. “And I think, in everybody’s minds, the solution was always that School District 2 should build us a high school. But Missy and I are presenting a totally different path.”

The thought of combining these districts isn’t new, but making it happen is far from easy. To form a new district, it must first be voted in by those residing the current districts in question. Then, another vote must pass to agree on building a high school before a third vote passing a bond to build the high school.

Since a 2017 state law was passed to allow the formation of new high school districts, East Helena and Lockwood proceeded to do so successfully along with passing respective bonds to build new schools.

Where this would differ from those existing districts is in the number of students needed to do so. Montana law allows any K-8 district to create a K-12 high school district if they have a population of 1,000 students or more. East Helena and Lockwood already exceeded 1,000 students at the time SB107 became law, but this new proposed district could only meet that threshold if the independent districts combined. Based on Yellowstone County’s fall 2022-23 enrollment, this would account for 1,555 students.

“It’s going to be an uphill battle,” Layton said.

Since this would involve multiple votes across multiple districts, there’s an increased chance of them failing. If they were to pass, it could also lead to some unintended effects on the communities.

Elysian Superintendent Luke Shelton explained that, given the rate of growth the districts are experiencing, they could soon find themselves making many of the decisions SD2 has faced in recent years like developing new middle schools and rezoning school boundaries if they were to come together.

“Based on my experiences with districts, I can see that having to be adjusted fairly quickly,” he said.

With all these considerations potentially on the horizon, Layton and Jones want to make sure that they are worth exploring going forward. Next month, a public meeting with all four districts’ superintendents and boards of trustees will take place to present the survey’s findings and decide how to proceed.

“At this moment we are just focused on gathering the data from our survey to see the local interest and support of this project,” Jones said. “Then we will evaluate who we need to bring to the table moving forward.”