New school year begins in Billings without COVID-19 precautions

School is back in session in Billings.

Elementary school students returned to class while sixth and ninth graders went to their orientation days for middle and high school on Monday. The remaining middle and high school grades will resume class Tuesday. After two years of health and safety measures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus among schools, students and parents is to pick up where they left off and resume a day as close to normal as they can.

“We’re excited to get back to school,” School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham said ahead of the first day. “Over the summer, we’ve been working to try and get things as normal as possible and I think we’ve achieved that.”

The new year marks the first time since early 2020 where social distancing, mask mandates and other precautionary measures in response to the pandemic won’t be implemented across Billings Public Schools. Last month, the district’s board of trustees voted to end the emergency declaration for COVID and rescind its mask mandate.

Upham said the district’s well child/sick child procedure has essentially returned to what it was before the pandemic.

“We do have some COVID information in there that’s attached to CDC guidelines...we just posted that to our website and we asked the principals to post it to their websites,” SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham said in an information update posted on social media last week. “So, it basically isn’t any different than what we had prior to COVID and that is, ‘If you’re sick, stay home.”

After previous public criticism for the mask policy, Arrowhead Elementary School Principal Pam Meier said the feeling she’s heard from faculty and parents going into this year has been mostly excitement.

“Masks will be optional, teachers will be able to get back to their normal times and schedules and parents will be able to come visit their kids,” she said. “We’re only half a day in, but things have been going great.”

Other effects from the pandemic haven’t impacted School District 2 like it has other schools across the country. At the start of the year, eight teaching vacancies were listed by the district with two elementary teachers, three middle school, two high school and one special education teacher still needed. Meier points to an insufficient work pool to choose from rather than mass resignations in the school district.

This year also marks the first time all school meals will not be free to students since the pandemic began as emergency relief funds in response to the outbreak are turned off.

With COVID-19 seemingly in the mirror, Meier said they’re looking to keep the positive mentality going throughout the year.

“We’re trying not to look back, but forward,” she said. “But we’re still very focused on keeping our schools open and our kids safe.”