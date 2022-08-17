New softball field at Riverside Middle School ready to debut

After two years of planning, deliberating and developing, Riverside Middle School is ready to unveil its new softball field for the upcoming school year.

The field is located on newly purchased land spanning 3.86 acres located directly south of the school that had been discussed for purchase by School District 2 for the past ten years. Now completed, the land will feature the newly constructed softball field along with additional greenspace for a soccer field and general use by the school along with an extended sidewalk trail and expanded parking lot.

“It is absolutely amazing,” Principal Kevin Kirkman said. “Most of us don’t ever get the opportunity to have available space right next to the school so we’re very thankful and very fortunate to get this ready for the new year.”

Riverside leadership and the entire district Board agreed early on that exploring the land purchase for a new softball field would be beneficial from an equity standpoint since it was the smallest middle school campus with fewer options for afterschool athletics. Their softball field in particular was too small to host games and would have to be played at the Senior High School field located in Central Park. The field also suffered from drainage issues that made practicing difficult but it was ultimately a lack of space that prompted the purchase.

“They had a little field that they could practice on but if you hit the ball hard enough, it hit the building,” Billings Public Schools Executive Director of Facilities Scott Reiter said. “There just wasn’t enough room for it.”

Prior to its purchase, Reiter said the land was originally intended to become a mobile home court that never materialized. As a result, the area became crowded with garbage, overgrown trees and tall weeds that would need to get removed.

"It was kind of a homeless camp back in there and not really the ideal situation to have next to a school," Reiter said.

After a few months of negotiating a price with the owner, the district ultimately agreed to purchase the land earlier this year for $275,000.

Input on planning, construction and development was quickly discussed and agreed upon shortly after the purchase by the school, the board and contractors who signed on for the project.

“We really worked hard at making sure all of our schools have equal access and opportunity," SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham said. "I was just over at the site the other day meeting with the school staff and they’re so proud of it.”

Total costs for the project added up to over $1.3 million through leftover funding from the 2013 school bond, a Community Development Block Grant from the City of Billings of $100,000 and the district’s building fund for purchasing the land. The field is the largest of the district’s summer maintenance and construction projects which also included a new playground getting built at Highland Elementary schools, roof replacements stemming from the 2019 hail storm, air conditioning installation, water system remediation and floor replacements.

There are no plans currently for further development on the new property, though Reiter mentioned it could potentially be used for another solar voltaic system similar to the ones recently installed at the high schools and in the process of getting installed at Castle Rock, Will James and Medicine Crow middle schools.

“There could potentially be a nice spot for a solar array to help offset our energy costs and save the taxpayers some money on that too,” he said.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place in the upcoming weeks ahead of one of the softball team’s home games. Kirkman said the delayed date following the start of school is meant for the school, the team and their families to give the occasion a proper celebration.

“We’ve had a pretty decent team over the past few years here,” Kirkman said. “We actually went undefeated in back-to-back years so it will be good for them to finally have their own facility to play at.”