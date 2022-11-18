New walking school bus takes off in Billings

Bench Elementary School has a new, proactive way to get its students home safely.

As of the second week of October, the school has maintained its own walking school bus program where trained adult volunteers walk students in grades K-3 who live near the school back to their homes.

“I like it. It’s fun,” Bench kindergarten teacher Rachel Swoboda said. “It’s active and it gives us a chance to chat with kids that aren’t ours about anything outside of school.”

After kick-starting the program at the start of the schoolyear, Bench initially struggled to find volunteers from the local community. Identifying the need for the students and the benefits it could provide, the school’s teachers stepped up to fill the positions needed.

The walking school buses feature two trained volunteers – one leading in the front and one monitoring in the back – for groups of ten students living in a quarter-to-half mile radius in roughly ten minutes. On days where temperatures fall below zero degrees Fahrenheit, volunteers accompany the students on school buses for supervision.

Bench becomes the third school in School District 2 to start up its own walking school bus program after McKinley and Highland elementary and aims to address a number of needs for its students. The primary issue that has been addressed has been parents’ concerns over safety.

“The biggest difference I’ve noticed is the reduced number of calls from parents about their kids going down Lake Elmo [Drive],” Principal Cindy Brown said since the program started.

That particular street, which is adjacent to Milton Road and the school, had been identified as a major safety concern for pedestrians when citizens brought it to the attention of city administrators through emails and online forms earlier this year.

In addition to suggesting the walking school bus, Billings Public Works released a plan to increase the safety measures along the road that include a 25-mile-per-hour school speed zone with flashing signs at the corner of Milton Road and additional street paint.

Past research indicates that walking school bus programs yield a number of benefits that include greater safety, improved air quality due to fewer vehicles running, improved social and emotional wellness with adult supervision and a more educated community about street safety.

To date, Bench’s volunteers agree. The teachers said along with the increased amount of exercise for everyone, students have begun making new friends at the school outside their own classes, quieter kids have opened up more when walking home and the kids generally enjoy walking home.

“Because sometimes the buses haven’t left yet when we start, it’s become a sort of game of trying to beat them home,” first grade teacher Shelby Gianni said. “And they get really into it.”

The program has also addressed the primary challenge the school has been facing in recent years.

“I decided to volunteer to address the capacity of our buses,” kindergarten teacher Shawna Williams said. “And I noticed some increased stress with some of my kids because of the overcrowded buses.”

Walking school bus programs have gained momentum across the country in recent years along with efforts to promote pedestrian safety in Billings. A new website was recently launched by Yellowstone County Safe Routes to School (YCSRTS), formerly the Billings Safe Routes to School, to promote walking school bus education and inform residents how to start their own program for their child’s school. Resources include previously mapped out safe walking routes for all the elementary schools, fact sheets and instructions on how to recruit volunteers, design a walking route and promote the program.

As the only safe routes committee in the county, YCSRTS consists of leaders from MET Transit, Billings City Planning, RiverStone Health, Billings Public Schools, United Way of Yellowstone County, local parents and community advocates. With Bench in particular this semester, the committee is currently focusing its efforts on developing programs across Billings schools but plan to expand their outreach to Laurel and other Yellowstone County cities in the years ahead.

All three schools in Billings have reported successes across the board to date with Bench’s volunteers adding that they’re not limited to just the students.

“We’re getting all of our steps in,” Williams said.