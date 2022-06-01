No experience required, a $112,000 salary and few Eastern Montana candidates for PSC

One would think an Eastern Montana job that paid $112,444.80 a year, plus benefits, and required absolutely zero experience, would attract more than two applicants.

But only two candidates filed for District 1 public service commissioner this year. Because both are Republican, GOP voters in 22-county district will award the plum job June 7, either to challenger K. Webb Galbreath or incumbent Randy Pinocci.

PSC commissioner is a little-known job with big impact on Montanans’ household budgets, although in recent years commission scandals have attracted public and government scrutiny. Pinocci has played a role in those scandals, which Galbreath is quick to point out.

Commissioners are tasked with striking the balance between a consumer’s right to a reasonably priced, reliable service and a monopoly utility’s right to a fixed return on investment. Anyone who receives electric or gas service from a company other than a cooperative, pays monthly energy rates approved by the PSC.

When it comes to inflation, such as the more than 40% increase in natural gas prices Montanans faced this winter, it’s the PSC that determines, on a monthly basis, that the increase is justified and that utilities are covering unavoidable costs, not price gouging.

The commission is a quasi-judicial. The cases it hears are handled very similarly to a civil court proceeding, with arguments and evidence filed by multiple parties and an order issued by the commission at the end. PSC decisions have lasting impacts on utility customers and Montana’s economy. As monopoly utilities acquire power plants and infrastructure, their customers are committed to long-term debt to pay for those assets, while also paying for maintenance, operations, and repairs.

It’s the PSC that determines what customers’ debt burden should be. A bad decision can leave customers paying hundreds of millions of dollars more for assets, plus interest, than what the assets are worth.

District 1 includes Blaine, Cascade, Choteau, Daniels, Dawson, Fergus, Garfield, Glacier, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, McCone, Musselshell, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan, Toole, Valley and Wibaux counties.

Pinocci was first elected commissioner in 2018, after serving one term in the Montana Legislature as a representative from Sun River. As a commissioner, he’s probably most favorably recognized by Eastern Montana constituents for his attention to the now defunct Lewis & Clark Generating Station, a small coal-fired power plant outside of Sidney, which MDU closed in March 2021 because the power plant was uneconomical.

Despite being a more expensive power source, Lewis and Clark was preferred by locals, who considered it reliable. The plant also kept a small coal mine open which provided coal to Sidney’s sugar beet plant, which is now transitioning to natural gas.

The Pinocci’s role in PSC controversies is well publicized. In 2019, Pinocci and a PSC staff member began reading through fellow commissioner Roger Koopman’s emails without Koopman’s knowledge. Several of the emails were then leaked to a right-wing website, NorthWest Liberty News, where they were read aloud and posted for public reading. The headline on the website read “Roger Koopman’s work email laid bare,” and included private conversations between Koopman and family members.

In a later NorthWest Liberty News feature titled “Terror in Helena! 'I’m afraid that Roger Koopman will bring a gun to work and shoot me,' " former PSC employee Drew Zinecker and Pinocci attempted to paint Koopman as a threat to the office, this after the Montana Highway Patrol was called to PSC offices, for what law enforcement concluded were false reports.

Pinocci and Zinecker shopped their tale to several news outlets. Pinocci contacted The Billings Gazette with the narrative, but the newspaper considered Pinocci’s story malicious and did nothing with it.

Pinocci also shopped to the news media another Zinecker claim that Commissioner Tony O’Donnell, a Billings Republican, had asked Zinecker to work on O’Donnell’s 2020 reelection campaign on company time, which is illegal. Although O’Donnell in a separate case has been found in violation of using government resources for his campaign, he’s adamant that Zinecker’s claims are false.

Koopman has since filed a lawsuit over the matter.

Galbreath hasn’t been shy about raising PSC scandals in his campaign to replace Pinocci. A former Marine sergeant, who did 10 years’ service, and Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer, of 10 years, Galbreath has focused heavily on professionalism, judgement, and honesty. He is currently operations manager for the Blackfeet Tribe.

Beyond Pinocci, Galbreath said after filing his candidacy that he is concerned about a financial audit of the PSC that was released to the Montana Legislature in mid-2021.

Auditors found falsified documents and lax spending practices. They concluded that there wasn’t enough credible information to assess PSC office finances. However, they did conclude commissioners’ travel expenses were out of control. The PSC's books were off by as much as $100,000 as debts went unpaid and revenue uncollected from the businesses regulated by the PSC.

“My stance, sir, is we need leadership in the PSC, that audit is pretty, pretty scary,” Galbreath said. “If you read it, when the auditor don't have an opinion, because there's not enough information, that really worries me.”

There’s a twist in the makeup of District 1, which was underpopulated until March, when a federal court added three more counties to the mix, which made the population more comparable other PSC districts. The move assured that voters were more evenly represented.

Glacier and Pondera counties were added to the mix. So was Musselshell County, where voters had just elected Republican James Brown to the PSC in 2020. Musselshell County voters are the only voters added to District 1 who return to the PSC elections after just two years. However, the way the district was changed assured that no voter went more than four years without having a say in who was elected.

