No snow day for Billings, Thursday remains a possibility

Billings schools will stay open Wednesday despite a severe cold front making its way through Montana.

School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham said Tuesday schools will operate under cold weather protocols and there’s a chance that classes may be canceled Thursday with the final temperature being the deciding factor.

The district’s holiday break begins Friday and classes aren't scheduled to resume until Jan. 3.

With temperatures projected to get as low as -28 F this week, along with snow and wind chill, Billings residents have voiced concerns about keeping schools open.

During the district's monthly board meeting Monday night, Billings school bus aide Jan McCandless, who bundled head to toe in heavy winter clothing, said this week already has seen late school buses with kids waiting at their stop in the cold for as long as seven extra minutes. Other concerns include the performance of the diesel engine buses in extremely cold temperatures.

She added that the lack of insulation in the school buses makes little difference temperature-wise when driving the kids to and from school.

“You are sitting in a torpedo going down the road, freezing to death,” she told the board. “There’s very few buses that have a decent heater in them, because of COVID we can’t take blankets on the buses for our kiddos, and this is the way we go to school. I am three layers deep right now and I am not over-hot (after) sitting in here for the last two hours.”

With the National Weather Service warning of wind chills as low as -50 F, up to two inches of snow and up to 30 mph wind gusts in southcentral Montana through Friday, McCandless asked the board to utilize the snow days reserved in the school’s schedule for the rest of the week to avoid any additional costs, lost time and, most importantly, the weather itself.

It is possible for SD2 to cancel the rest of its school week without falling behind on any class time. The Montana Office of Public Instruction provides every school in the state one emergency day per year while the district allows one day to be used for either closures due to extreme weather or a vacation day in April.

Upham said he'll decide whether or not to close schools on Thursday by Wednesday afternoon and continue to monitor the weather conditions with the National Weather Service up until then. He also advised parents to ensure their kids are properly dressed for the conditions and that they are aware that they can immediately go inside their school upon arriving.

Other tips mentioned included students waiting at bus stops with their parents in their cars, dressing in winter clothing with bright colors for better visibility in the morning and evenings and giving school buses additional space to stop where there may be snow or ice.

At the meeting, McCandless went on to point out that not all kids who ride her bus had adequate shelter or clothing for this kind of weather.

“They don’t have clothing like this to stay warm,” she said pointing to the snow suit she was wearing. “They’re lucky if they have a glove and a hat… and I don’t want to see them freezing because they don’t have the clothing to keep themselves warm.”

In an email sent out to all parents and staff Tuesday afternoon, Upham said students will have the option to notify their school if they wish to stay home Wednesday or Thursday with an opportunity to make up any lost work without penalty.

Other districts in the surrounding area have already made decisions in lieu of the weather warnings.

Monday, Hardin, Shepherd and Roundup Public Schools all announced they would cancel classes Wednesday and Thursday and all school activities until students are back from winter break.

Huntley Project Schools announced they would get out of school at 1 p.m. Wednesday and cancel school and all activities Thursday. Lockwood Schools are currently in the middle of their winter vacation which continues through the rest of the year.

Elsewhere in Billings, Elysian School also announced they would have school on Wednesday but not Thursday while Canyon Creek School cancelled class for the rest of the week.