No truth to border rumors, VA official says

No. Medical specialists at Veterans Affairs facilities, including Montana’s, aren’t being deployed to the Mexican border.

Gina Grosso, Department of Veterans Affairs assistant secretary for human resources, told a Senate committee Tuesday there was no truth to a rumor circulating through conservative media outlets and Congress that VA facilities were losing medical staff to the U.S. southern border.

Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat, put the question to Grosso at the start of a meeting primarily about staffing shortages in the VA workforce.

“So the question is this, have you or any VA representatives had conversations, or plan to have conversations, with the Department of Homeland Security to deploy VA personnel at the border to address issues resulting from the repeal of title 42?” Tester said.

Grosso confirmed there were no such plans.

“We have not been in any direct discussions with DHS on sending our employees to the border,” Grosso said. She went on the say the VA has given vaccines to U.S. Custom and Border Patrol staff, as well as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees. “I would like to share that we are very proud of the work we've done helping other federal agencies that are on the border.”

Title 42 is a 78-year-old law that allows federal health officials to turn away migrants to protect public health. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control under the administration of former president Donald Trump, started using Title 42 to turn away migrants attempting to cross into the United States illegally. President Joe Biden’s administration has kept the practice up, but faced lawsuits for doing so.

The American Civil Liberties Union has sued to stop the use of Title 42, which it argues has been used not for public health, but rather to illegally shut down the asylum seekers. ACLU estimates that 1.7 million migrants have been turned back illegally.

The CDC has officially announced it will end the use of Title 42 on May 23, though the decision is caught in a legal battle.

Ending the policy has outraged Republicans, who warn that border officials will be overwhelmed without the use of the law to turn migrants away.

DHS acknowledges that it will take extra government resources to deal with border crossings. And that it is working with other government agencies to muster a response.

But conservative media and members of Congress have spun the call for resources into a crisis for Veterans Affairs. There have been bills introduced in the House and Senate to stop the VA from deploying personnel south, which the VA insists it isn’t doing.

“Montana veterans who selflessly served our nation rely on VA facilities for critical health care services— their care should not be compromised by the Biden administration’s inability to secure our southern border. President Biden created this crisis on his own, and instead of trying to redirect VA personnel and resources to fix it, he needs to accept his failure, reinstate Trump immigration policies like Title 42, build the wall and secure our southern border,” said Sen. Steve Daines in a press release backing a Republican bill targeting VA staff border deployments.

In Montana, after the VA confirmed to the Billings Gazette on April 21 that it had suspended care at its Miles City Community Living Center, the fuse was lit on the rumor of VA staff deployments to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I’m deeply concerned by the VA’s decision to temporarily close the care facility in Miles City while there are rumors of VA medical professionals being sent to the southern border to provide care for illegal aliens crossing over the southern border,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Montana Republican.

Tuesday, Rosendale spokesman Jonathan Eberle said they’ll have to take the VA’s word that no employees were being deployed.

Similarly, Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican on the Veterans Affairs Committee, said he hoped the rumor was nothing more.

“I was glad that Senator Tester asked the question about the potential deployment of VA personnel down to the border if we were to experience the removal of Title 42. So that's good news,” Tillis said. “I think that we would need to know if, and hopefully that was just an unsubstantiated rumor. That would make me very happy. But I think we do have to understand that, why some people reacted to it is we're talking about vacancies. We're talking about headwinds on recruiting to complete the core mission.”

Tillis had earlier signed onto the same bill as Daines to block a deployment VA said isn't happening.

Veterans Affairs is short several thousand employees. As a result, facilities like Miles City Community Living Center are unable to provide the services guaranteed to veterans. Grosso struggled to put a number to exactly how short-staffed the VA is.

Tester said the committee needed a number identifying exactly how many positions VA needs to fill. Congress is currently working on budget requests for the coming federal fiscal year, which begins in October.

In Miles City, the VA recognized last December that staffing shortages were risking patient safety. The VA did a full evaluation of the facility and concluded that the safest thing to do was to relocate veterans to other care homes, possibly federally managed or otherwise.

It takes 40 people to operate the Miles City Community Living Center, which cares for 14 veterans, but right now there are several basic positions open, like physical therapy, social work, nursing leadership, nurse educator, and recreation therapy.

Tuesday, VA spokesman Matthew Rosine said there was no truth to rumors Miles City VA staff were sent to the border with Mexico.

“This is not true. This is a rumor,” Rosine said. “Our suspension of care at the CLC in Miles City is due to our staffing concerns. Our staff is still in Miles City.”

