The Billings Police Department is asking anyone with information about a noose that was found hanging from a light pole downtown on Sunday to come forward.

A musician with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, which performed at the Alberta Bair Theater on Sunday evening, reported the incident. It is now being investigated as a hate crime.

As of Monday afternoon, Billings police did not have any witnesses to help them determine who put the noose on the pole or what their intention might have been. The department also tried to find cameras that might have captured footage of the incident but, so far, have been unsuccessful. Police are asking anyone with information to call 406-657-8200.

"Your city council, police department and city leaders take this matter very seriously," Mayor Bill Cole said in as statement released Monday afternoon. "We condemn any hateful speech or symbols of hate in our community."