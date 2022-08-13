NorthWestern Energy seeking large increases in rates

Home utility bills for the NorthWestern Energy customers are likely to increase $170 a year, possibly more, as the utility seeks general rate increases for power and natural gas.

Pending approval by Montana’s Public Service Commission, the first rate increases would start Oct. 1, with home electric bills increasing $14.18 a month for homes consuming 750 kilowatt hours. Base rates for natural gas would increase $1.60, with yet to be determined monthly rate adjustments layered on top of the amount.

However, those rate increases are temporary, intended to hold the utility over as it makes its case during the coming year for more lasting rate increases, which would be higher than the interim rates. In the end, the utility would like to increase rates $273.12 a year for electricity sold to residential customers consuming 750 kilowatt hours per month and $90.84 for natural gas sold the residential customers consuming 65 therms per month. Monthly, those increases for electricity and gas are $22.76 and $7.57 respectively.

In its filing, NorthWestern recognizes the rate increases, 25.6% for residential electricity and 11.1% for residential natural gas, are substantial, though the utility asserts it is currently under-collecting from customers. NorthWestern intends to prove that it has spent roughly $1 billion on infrastructure to serve its customers since its last requests for general increases in rates. There are other classes of customers with higher increases in rates, namely irrigators who face electric rate increases of nearly 30%.

The last time NorthWestern sought a general increase in electric rates was September 2018. Rate case proceedings are months-long and play out like a civil trial with the utility making its case to utility regulators as intervenors, ranging from the Montana Consumer Council, to large industrial customers, like Walmart, and public interest groups, raise concerns about how the utility’s plans impact consumers and the environment. The PSC didn’t finalize approval of the 2018 rate case until the end of 2019. The resulting rates didn’t show up on customer bills until 2020.

Base rates for natural gas were last taken up in 2016.

Utility rates for electricity and natural gas have experienced some of the sharpest inflationary increases among items tracked by the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Through July, utility natural gas prices increased 30% over the previous 12 months. Utility electric prices increased 15%. Those prices, second only to inflationary energy increases for oil and gasoline, were included in the Consumer Price Index released Aug. 10.

The current NorthWestern rate case proceeding starts as the Montana PSC works to limit public intervention in utility cases. One twist in the PSC rule-making would allow parties to object to other intervenors, a change that could open the door to NorthWestern and other utilities objecting to participation of some parties. In a recent hearing, regular intervenors in NorthWestern cases argued that thinning the number of participants in cases would make it harder to give argument to a full spectrum of issues. Intervening parties often have limited resources and coordinate efforts, each breaking of a particular issue on which to focus.

Northwestern will host a public webinar the last week of August to walk through its filing and help the PSC, intervenors, and the public, understand the contents. Information on how to join that webinar will be posted on the company’s website.