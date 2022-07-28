NorthWestern Energy selects new CEO

NorthWestern Energy has appointed Brian Bird as successor to CEO Rob Rowe, a transition already more than a year in process.

The utility’s board of directors appointed Bird on Wednesday, though the succession process dates back to February 2021 when the board appointed Bird as chief operating officer and president. Rowe had been president prior to that point.

Rowe, the company’s CEO of 14 years will cease being chief executive at year’s end, when he also leaves the NorthWestern board. Rowe, 66, is at retirement age. The transition isn’t related to company performance or financial health the company told investors. Bird will join NorthWestern’s board of directors January 1, as well.

NorthWestern is Montana’s largest monopoly utility with roughly 379,000 electric meters in service and 200,000 natural gas meters.

The board made no decision on Bird’s future compensation. In 2021, Rowe’s total compensation was $3.44 million, an amount roughly 28 times the median compensation of NorthWestern employees, according to corporate filings.

Bird’s total compensation in 2021 was $1.8 million. He first joined NorthWestern in 2003 as chief financial officer. Bird is 59 years old.

“Bob Rowe is passionate about NorthWestern Energy’s culture, built on collaborative interaction, mentorship and fellowship,” said NorthWestern Energy Chairman of the Board Dana Dykhouse in a press release. “Our outstanding employee group, demonstrating a commitment to safety, commitment to our customers, commitment to our environment, and commitment to our communities is a testament to Bob’s relentless focus on promoting and supporting that culture. Bob’s vision of this company’s role in a rapidly changing energy future has successfully achieved the balance critical to our successes today, tomorrow and for years into the future. Brian is a respected industry financial leader with an excellent understanding of NorthWestern Energy’s operations. He has been instrumental in guiding the company to today’s solid financial footing.”

Rowe’s tenure at NorthWestern covered a significant period of the transition for the company particularly in Montana, where the year before Rowe’s hire, state lawmakers set the terms for how utilities acquire and bill customers for power plants. What followed was seven-year period in which NorthWestern customer were placed on debt schedules for the legacy power plants of the former Montana Power Company, namely Colstrip Power Plant and MPC’s legacy hydroelectric dams, often at prices above market value. The company also built Spion Kopp, Montana’s first utility-owned wind farm, and constructed the Dave Gates Generating Station, a 150-megawatt, gas-fired power plant outside Anaconda.

NorthWestern singled out 875 megawatts of generation, mostly wind, gas, or water-driven plants in South Dakota and Montana that were built or acquired under Rowe’s tenure. Not included in the press release were coal-fired power plants purchased during that time. It put its clean energy investments at $1 billion.

Rowe is former member of the Montana Public Service Commission, serving from 1993 through 2004. He was chairman of the commission his final two years.