With billions of dollars in transmission projects on Montana’s horizon, NorthWestern Energy is asking for it to be written into law that it gets first dibs on construction, regardless of whose transmission project it is.

The move for state-sanctioned first right of refusal comes as interest in Montana energy transmission heats up. A $2.5 billion transmission line bridging the eastern and western power grids of the United States has been proposed for the Plains of Montana and North Dakota. A partnership between Grid United and Minnesota-based ALLETE to build the line materialized just weeks ago. Earlier, Berkshire Hathaway Energy purchased the Montana Alberta Tie Line, one of few transitional transmission lines connecting the United States and Canada.

The bill making first right of refusal a reality is written to become law upon passage and approval, unlike the several months wait that most legislation endures before becoming law. Regional Transmission Organizations that balance energy demand and supply over multiple states are also eyeing Montana.

The legislation at issue is Senate Bill 353 presented by Sen. Walt Sales, a Manhattan Republican.

Speaking for NorthWestern Energy, Chris Puyear told the Senate Energy Committee Feb. 23 that granting NorthWestern monopoly rights over transmission construction was the way to go.

“It's the debate about the free market versus the monopoly. And members of the committee, make no mistake. There is no free market electricity, and that goes double for the poles and wires side of the equation,” Puyear said. “No matter how you slice it, a monopoly is going to build and own these transmission facilities.”

But witnesses concerned about handing the utility monopoly rights over construction said the bill would short circuit competitive bidding and lead to higher prices. Puyear had argued the opposite, saying that competitive bidders lacked the utilities' familiarity with existing transmission and probably didn’t know affected landowners and local governments well enough. He didn’t offer examples. Opponents did.

“There are several examples of where (competitive bidding) lowered the price of transmission. For example, in 2015, PJM and RTO in the East sought bids for a transmission project in southern New Jersey near the site of three nuclear reactors. Seven different transmission providers submitted bids, and the winning bidder was a merchant transmission provider that had a total cost estimate of $280 million,” said Robin Arnold, of Renewable Northwest. “Bids from the utility transmission owners who would have had right of first refusal under a bill such as this, with no obligation to match any lower bid, ranged from $692 million to $1.173 billion.”

Arnold cited specific examples in New York where competitive bidding produced a winning bid of $181 million from a merchant transmission company, while the lowest monopoly utility bid was $222 million. Also, a California example in which the merchant transmission company took steps to lower the risk of overruns, while a monopoly utility didn’t.

“This last example highlights one of the differences between merchant projects and utility projects as merchant owners are compensated through sales of transmission rates on their lines after they become operational. They do not have the ability to automatically pass cost overruns to customers through the construction process the same way that utilities do,” Arnold said.

For Renewable Northwest, the appeal of better transmission linking Montana to the grid east and west is the possibility of the export of Montana renewable energy. The state ranks third nationally for wind energy potential behind Texas and North Dakota, but lacks the transmission to fully profit from renewable energy sales. The state has been called the Saudi Arabia of wind.

There are 20 businesses and organizations that either have renewable energy projects developing in Montana, or are interested in investing, said Bruce Spencer, of the Montana Energy Business Alliance.

“The investment potential of these folks is $4 billion. That's how much money potentially is scheduled to come into this state for renewable energy,” Spencer said. “My client is concerned because they believe that passage of bills like this reduce competitiveness. And frankly, when is it a bad thing to have some competition in the market?”

There is already a sliver of Eastern Montana where rural electric cooperatives and the Montana Dakota Utilities have first right of refusal. In 2017, the co-ops persuaded legislators to pass a bill granting right of refusal for a small section of the state that belonged to the Midwest Reliability Organization, a group that sets reliability standards in portions of eight Midwestern states, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The co-ops expressed concern about third parties constructing transmission in their area, but later abandoning infrastructure. NorthWestern said it was only asking that the same rule be applied to the entire state, while witnesses with transmission experience said no one is abandoning transmission, given that it takes 10 years or more to get transmission lines approved and built.

Both in 2017 and last week before the Senate Energy Committee, merchant transmission developer LS Power warned that first right of refusal was likely unconstitutional. Regional transmission collaborators developers are usually from different states, in which state attempts to meddle would violate the U.S. Commerce Clause.

The last time the Montana Legislature passed energy laws violating the Commerce Clause was 2021 when it passed laws nullifying portions of the 40-year-old contract between the owners of Colstrip Power Plant, who hail from four different states. A court will decide next month how much Montana taxpayers will have to pay to cover the legal costs of the power plant owners.

LS Power previously owned the Montana Alberta Tie Line. Vice President Sharon Kay Segnar told lawmakers her merchant transmission company will be doing business in Montana in the future.

“It is a bill that writes a perpetual monopoly into state law for a private enterprise. We opposed a form of this bill when it passed in 2017 when it just applied to a small portion of Eastern Montana,” Segnar said. “It was bad policy then, with all due respect, and we continue to oppose it now in 2023, as it now applies to the entire state of Montana, we think that writing a perpetual monopoly for a private enterprise into state law is a very bad idea. The bill provides no benefit to the citizens of Montana. And I hope that once we have an opportunity to discuss this further, and further, and you have an opportunity to review the bill further, you will understand its ultimate purpose, which is solely to protect incumbent transmission owners from competition.”