NorthWestern Energy has unveiled a five-year, $1.75 billion infrastructure initiative and asked Montana’s Public Service Commission to approve a plan to raise the money.

Montana’s largest monopoly has requested the PSC sign off on the sale of $1.75 billion in securities to fund the capital expenditures on the front end. The securities won’t be sold all at once. When those expenses might show up in rates hasn’t yet been discussed.

The news comes as commissioners weigh a rate increase 28% higher than what NorthWestern residential customers paid last August. Utility requests for issuing securities provide an important glimpse at long-term infrastructure spending that eventually customers will pay for.

The infrastructure initiative isn’t part of the current rate increase, but rather one of several big-ticket items on the company’s five-year horizon. A new, 175-megawatt gas-fired power plant located near Laurel comes online next year. The last estimate of the power plant’s cost was $275 million. Costs associated with the utility doubling its share of Colstrip Power Plant haven’t been spelled out. Spokane-based Avista Corp. is giving its shares of Colstrip to NorthWestern in December 2025.

Capital expenditures won’t show up in customer bills until the resulting infrastructure is in service, said Jo Dee Black, NothWestern Energy Spokeswoman.

“Invested capital can be recovered after an asset under construction is completed and serving customers. NorthWestern Energy files a regulatory rate review and the Montana Public Service Commission determines and authorizes recovery. Much of our capital investment program includes multi-year construction projects,” Black said in an email.

In one-on-one meetings with existing and potential investors in June, NorthWestern said it planned to “reverse the trend in aging infrastructure, maintain reliability, proactively manage safety, build capacity into the system and prepare our network for the adoption of new technologies.”

The total cost of the capital expenditure plan was $2.4 billion with $1.9 billion being spent in Montana, including several million dollars in metering upgrades already occurring. The timeline of the Montana expenditures is from 2023 though 2027 at an average of about $380 million a year, 70% being spent on electric infrastructure, the rest on natural gas.