2022 NILE Scholarship winners announced

The NILE Foundation proudly announces the scholarship winners for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Five one-time scholarships have been awarded to the following seniors in high school in the amount of $1,000:

Hannah Adams is the daughter of Gary & Holly Adams of Billings. She is currently a student at Laurel High School, where she will graduate in May. Hannah plans to attend Montana State University - Billings to study Nursing with a proposed career as a Pediatric Nurse.

Haylee Adams will be attending Montana State University - Billings were she plans to study Nursing. Haylee's future plans include achieving her goal of becoming a Traveling Nurse. In May, Haylee will graduate from Laurel High School. Haylee is the daughter of Gary & Holly Adams of Billings.

Mackenzie Serrano plans to attend Montana State University in Bozeman, where she plans to study Animal Science and Agriculture Education. Her future plans include becoming a Ag Education Teacher and FFA Advisor. Recently, Mackenzie was selected to serve as the 2022-2023 Montana State FFA Reporter. Mackenzie is the daughter of Jason & Brenda Serrano of Roundup.

Hayley Stahl is a soon-to-be-graduate of Winnett High School. She is the daughter of Toby & Nannette Stahl of Roundup. Hayley plans to attend Sheridan College to study Agriculture Business with hopes of becoming a Farm or Ranch Business Manager by returning to the family operation or purchasing her own operation after college.

Two high school seniors have been awarded rolling scholarships in the amount of $1,000 annually for up to four years. They are:

Brighton Lane is a soon-to-graduate of Huntley Project High School. She is the daughter of Matthew & Jamie Lane of Huntley. Brighton plans to take a year off of school to devote a year of service to the Montana FFA Association. Brighton was selected to serve as the 2022-2023 Montana State FFA President. Her plan following her year of service is to study Agriculture Communication and Animal Science with plans of becoming an Agricultural Lawyer or Advocate.

Raegan Nansel is the daughter of Jay & Gayle Nansel of Billings. In May, Raegan will graduate from Billings West High School. Raegan plans to study Civil Engineering at Montana State University in Bozeman, with plans of working with the Agricultural industry and focusing on STEM Program following college.

