In the schools
Rachel Kremer, of Billings, who is finishing her final weeks of student teaching at Sundance Elementary in Wyoming, will begin studying for her master’s degree at the University of Arkansas, where she also accepted a graduate assistantship position in the Office of New Student and Family Programs. The assistantship will provide her a full-tuition scholarship along with a monthly stipend while she earns her master’s degree in higher education with an emphasis in student affairs.
For more information, go to bhsu.edu.
Sari Robertus was recently named an outstanding graduate at Montana State University Billings. Robertus is the recipient of Outstanding Academic Achievement in Psychology Award for her achievements in and out of the classroom.
The Joliet native, majoring in psychology, will graduate summa cum laude along with three other graduates earning this high honor. The summa cum laude distinction means the graduating seniors have attained a grade point average of 4.0.
Robertus was a Chancellor’s Excellence Award recipient as a freshman. She was recognized as an Emerging Student Leader in 2018 and Outstanding Student Volunteer in 2019. Earlier this year, she was presented with the Montana Student Volunteer Award from Montana Campus Compact.
Sam Muskat, a triple degree recipient, dual outstanding award recipient, and three-time academic all-American at MSUB was recently named Outstanding Senior in Political Science and Outstanding Senior in Spanish.
While earning three bachelor’s degrees, Muskat filled a key position as a pitcher for Yellowjacket baseball. He will graduate magna cum laude (a GPA of 3.75-3.99) with degrees in sociology, political science, and Spanish, all of which are housed in the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. Off the baseball field, Muskat embarked on international learning experiences, spending last summer in Salamanca, Spain.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!