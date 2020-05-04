× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the schools

Rachel Kremer, of Billings, who is finishing her final weeks of student teaching at Sundance Elementary in Wyoming, will begin studying for her master’s degree at the University of Arkansas, where she also accepted a graduate assistantship position in the Office of New Student and Family Programs. The assistantship will provide her a full-tuition scholarship along with a monthly stipend while she earns her master’s degree in higher education with an emphasis in student affairs.

For more information, go to bhsu.edu.

Sari Robertus was recently named an outstanding graduate at Montana State University Billings. Robertus is the recipient of Outstanding Academic Achievement in Psychology Award for her achievements in and out of the classroom.

The Joliet native, majoring in psychology, will graduate summa cum laude along with three other graduates earning this high honor. The summa cum laude distinction means the graduating seniors have attained a grade point average of 4.0.