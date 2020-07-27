Achievers

In the schools

Anna G. Bottrell and Rebeca M. Strong Garcia, both of Billings, recently graduated from Boston University with bachelor’s degrees. Both students graduated magna cum laude.

The following Billings students, listed by school, recently received Standout Student Awards from Arts Without Boundaries:

Central High:

  • Kyra Brockhausen (band, orchestra)
  • Macen Feragutti (choir, art)
  • Zoe Friez (band, choir)
  • Ainsley Hauck (choir)
  • Luella Lanlinais (art)
  • Corey Miller (art)
  • Jacey Mitchell (band, orchestra)

Senior High:

  • Adeline Mattson (band)

Skyview High:

  • Joseph Barrett IV (band, choir)
  • Matthew Corey (choir, orchestra, art)
  • Jordan Shawver (choir)
  • Skyy Staton (band, choir)
  • Katie Thompson (band)

West High:

  • Emily Fink (band, orchestra)
  • Grayson Jefferson (orchestra)
  • Jade Kotar (orchestra)
  • Chase Linde (band, choir, orchestra)
  • Morgan McDonald (orchestra)
  • Caden Moore (orchestra)
  • Alyssa Munson (orchestra)
  • Taryn Riley (choir)

Each student was selected by their school as outstanding students among their peers.

