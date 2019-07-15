{{featured_button_text}}

In the schools

Aubrey Walter, of Billings, was recently named to the spring dean’s list at the College of Saint Benedict. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.8.

Haley Knepper, of Billings, was recently named to the spring dean’s list at Minnesota State College Southeast. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5.

Listed below, by hometown, are area students who graduated from Northwest College in May.

Billings: Amanda Avery, Jason Burtell, Carson Huntington, Nathanael Leonhardt, Kalyn Owen, Mason Webster

Columbus: William Griffel, Rourke Hanson, Austin Horton, Chaz Krone, Tannar Ranstrom, Megan Rouane, Cody Wegner

Fromberg: Matthew Combs

Hardin: Benjamin Schneider

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joliet: Noah Grewell

Laurel: Garret Gardner, Brett Robertus

Roundup: Hannah Vraspir

For more information including a complete list of graduates, go to nwc.edu.

Lexi Oldenburger, of Billings, graduated with a master’s degree in communication-brand communication from Drake University.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags