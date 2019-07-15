In the schools
Aubrey Walter, of Billings, was recently named to the spring dean’s list at the College of Saint Benedict. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.8.
Haley Knepper, of Billings, was recently named to the spring dean’s list at Minnesota State College Southeast. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5.
Listed below, by hometown, are area students who graduated from Northwest College in May.
Billings: Amanda Avery, Jason Burtell, Carson Huntington, Nathanael Leonhardt, Kalyn Owen, Mason Webster
Columbus: William Griffel, Rourke Hanson, Austin Horton, Chaz Krone, Tannar Ranstrom, Megan Rouane, Cody Wegner
Fromberg: Matthew Combs
Hardin: Benjamin Schneider
Joliet: Noah Grewell
Laurel: Garret Gardner, Brett Robertus
Roundup: Hannah Vraspir
For more information including a complete list of graduates, go to nwc.edu.
Lexi Oldenburger, of Billings, graduated with a master’s degree in communication-brand communication from Drake University.