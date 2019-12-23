In the schools
A commencement ceremony for Class 41 of the Montana Youth Challenge Academy took place Dec. 21, on the campus of University of Montana-Western in Dillon.
Of the 124 cadets graduated during the ceremony, the following are students from Billings: Brian Baughman, Derek Blumhagen, David Bradley, Anthony Brown Jr., Bric Burks, Cody DeVries, Nicolin Hagerman, Martin HeDoesIt, Gavin Kober, Ryley Kuehner, Quiana Lavenger, Raquel LittleEagle, Kaylee Prevost, Mason Quest, Isabell Quintana, Joel Serna, Keely Stapleton, Shandon TallWhiteman, Jesse TwoTwo, Lily Webb and Hunter Wilks.
MYCA focuses on assisting youth age 16-18 develop academic and life skills necessary to be successful. Following graduation from the Residential Phase, students enter a 12-month Post Residential Phase in which they maintain on-going contact with a mentor in their community who provides guidance, support and encouragement as the cadets take what they learned here and apply it outside of the academy. For more information, call 1-877-367-6927, or go to youthchallenge.mt.gov.