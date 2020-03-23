In the schools
Forty-eight student pianists performed at the 2020 Billings Music Teachers Association's Sonatina Festival at Hope United Methodist Church on March 7. The festival was adjudicated by Tim Schoessler, adjunct instructor of piano at Montana State University Billings.
The winners, listed by category, are:
Early Advanced:
- First place: Bethany Strong, student of Sherlon Orth
Late Intermediate:
- First place: Felixe Becker, student of Karen Huffman
- Second place: Diego Murga, student of Charlene Waddingham
- Third place: Ridge Wohler, student of Brad Knutson
- Alternate: Daniella Murga, student of Charlene Waddingham
Intermediate:
- First place: Gracie Shea, student of Lynette Tedlund
- Second place: Damien Law, student of Lynette Tedlund
- Third place: Zina Thomas, student of Lynn Bassett
Early Intermediate:
- First place: Candy Li, student of Stephanie Davis
- Second place: Jaxson Rudolph, student of Ramie Streeter
- Third place: Quinn Scott, student of Ramie Streeter
- Alternate: Ella Barthel, student of Stephanie Davis
Elementary:
- First place: Keaton Martin, student of Lynette Tedlund
- Second place: California Sauther, student of Ramie Streeter
- Third place: Josie Scarborough, student of Brad Knutson
- Alternate: Rosemary Staley, student of Ramie Streeter
Katlyn Gillen was recently named the 2020 Newman Civic Fellow for Montana State University Billings. She joins a cohort of 290 students students from 39 states, Washington, D.C., Greece, Lebanon, and Mexico, who are being honored for their commitment to solving public problems Campus Compact posted online earlier this month. The fellowship is a yearlong program for students from Campus Compact member institutions. Students selected for the fellowship are leaders on their campuses who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing communities locally, nationally, and internationally.
Gillen is a junior studying human services with a minor in psychology. Originally from Livingston, she is a first-generation college student who works to inspire and support other first-generation college students in their pursuit of higher education.
Gillen is the sixth Newman Civic Fellow for MSU Billings.