Katlyn Gillen was recently named the 2020 Newman Civic Fellow for Montana State University Billings. She joins a cohort of 290 students students from 39 states, Washington, D.C., Greece, Lebanon, and Mexico, who are being honored for their commitment to solving public problems Campus Compact posted online earlier this month. The fellowship is a yearlong program for students from Campus Compact member institutions. Students selected for the fellowship are leaders on their campuses who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing communities locally, nationally, and internationally.