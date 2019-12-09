In the schools
Amy Dixon, of Billings, was named the recipient of the 2019 Zonta International Zonta Club of Billings Women in Technology Award.
Dixon received $1,000 from Zonta Club of Billings at the club’s business meeting on Aug. 7. Her application was then forwarded to the Zonta District 12 competition, where she won an additional $2,000. The 26 District/Region recipients were able to then compete for one of six international $8,000 awards.
Dixon was selected for the awards because of her scholastic record and volunteerism. She is pursuing a degree in computer science at Rocky Mountain College, with the goal of expanding CS education to low-income Montana students.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester recently announced his nomination of five students from the Billings region to U.S. military service academies. They are:
- Gentry Lamb, Skyview High: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy & U.S. Air Force Academy.
- Emma Martinsen, Senior High: U.S. Naval Academy.
- Carson Seiler, West High: U.S. Air Force Academy & U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
- Panagiotis “Pete” Saliaris, Central High: U.S. Military Academy & U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
- Tyler Vannatta, West High: U.S. Air Force Academy.
Tester selected a total of 34 Montana nominees to the military service academies based on their academic accomplishments, extracurricular activities and commitment to serving and leading in the U.S. military. A nomination from a member of Congress is the first step in a student's applications to the schools.
Nicole West, of Billings and a student at The University of Texas at Arlington, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
At the Nov. 23 Brawl of the Wild Football Game in Bozeman, Montana Campus Compact, an 18-campus higher education network, honored 14 student athletes in Montana for outstanding community service work. Among the awardees is Montana State University Billings student Kyle McLaughlin, senior track and field athlete and student volunteer.
McLaughlin has been involved in numerous campus events that has helped provide service to the Billings community. He is the president of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee on campus, where he has established new and creative ways for students to provide for community members which will remain after he graduates. He has also coordinated donations of food for local nonprofits through the university, created new ways to give back to those without access to basic services, and brings awareness of the importance of student athletes being involved with community service.
For more information, go to mtcompact.org or msubillings.edu.