In the schools

Hailey McDonald, of Billings, recently graduated from Gonzaga University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with concentrations in finance and marketing. She has accepted a position in the investment industry with Vanguard in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Katelin Aisenbrey, of Bridger, was recently recognized for academic excellence at Northwest College. She is a student in Northwest’s agriculture - ag, business, communication and equine division.

Ava Graham, of Red Lodge, is one of 20 high school graduates from across the nation, including nine from Montana, who are recipients of the 2020 Montana State University Presidential Scholarship, the university’s most prestigious scholarship.

Area students recently graduating from Whitworth University with bachelor’s degrees include Caralyn Lagge (summa cum laude) and Emily Reso, both of Billings.

Tanner Edward, Melena Garrett, Nathan Kobold and Nathan Smith, all of Billings, recently graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.