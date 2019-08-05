{{featured_button_text}}

In the schools

Sarah Kristene Bonner, of Billings, graduated cum laude from Eastern Oregon University with a bachelor’s degree in physical activity and health.

Jessica Joy Billinger, of Worden, recently graduated from Fort Hays State University with a master’s degree in education (reading specialist).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags