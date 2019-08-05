In the schools
Sarah Kristene Bonner, of Billings, graduated cum laude from Eastern Oregon University with a bachelor’s degree in physical activity and health.
Jessica Joy Billinger, of Worden, recently graduated from Fort Hays State University with a master’s degree in education (reading specialist).
