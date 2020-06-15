In the schools
Brayden Schwalbe, of Billings, was named to the spring president's honor roll at Bismarck State College for earning a 4.0 grade point average.
Cheyanne Bull and Kailee Stoppel, both of Billings, selected as peer leaders at Montana State University Billings to fulfill an integral role in the on boarding of students during orientation sessions. They will each serve as second year peer leaders.
In the role of peer leader, they are responsible for building relationships with new students and connecting them with campus resources to help them be successful, especially in their first year.
Listed below, by hometown, are area students listed below to its 2020 spring semester dean’s list.
Billings: Micah Ans, Kendal Compton, Sarah Day, Alexis Egan, Noah Gaudreau, Van Gottwals, Parker Gunderson, Zachary Hanser, Shae Helterbran, Josh Kraft, Peyton Lipp, Mikayla Model, Landry Otis, Emma Putnam, Rachel Quade, Jacob Resch, Maverick Roberts, Abbigale Robson, Cortni Robson, Jessica Schmitz, Josephina Snyder, Blair Stapleton, Michaela Stock, Hope Welhaven
Absarokee: Colleen Culbertson
Belfry: Steven White
Broadview: Krista Schott
Laurel: Christopher Abell, Shelby Rheaume
Roberts: Jessica Allsup
Roundup: Tristan Stigen
Listed below, by hometown, are area students named to the spring honor rolls at Northwest College.
To be listed on the president’s honor Roll, students must complete at least 12 semester hours of college-level coursework with a 4.0 grade point average.
Students qualifying for the vice president’s honor roll completed the same level course work with a minimum grade point average of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale.
For the dean’s honor roll, students must have earned a minimum of six credit hours in college-level coursework with at least a 3.5 semester grade point average.
Area students named to the president’s honor roll are:
Billings: Jaydn Engelhardt
Bridger: Katelin Aisenbrey
Joliet: Lauren Yates
Laurel: Madeline Arnold
Red Lodge: Colson DeCarlo
Area students named to the vice president’s honor roll are:
Billings: Courtnie Brown, Elijah Grimstad, Alexander Hunnes, Shelby Rogers, William Strike
Bridger: Kaitlyn Ohmstede, Emily Schrock
Huntley: Courtney Geck
Joliet: Lyric Fike
Red Lodge: Keaton Rushton, Eryka Spomer
Worden: Mollee Krum
Area students named to the dean’s honor roll are:
Billings: Josie Pinch
Red Lodge: Charleen Austin, Courtney Fairchild, Royce Njos, Lindsey Olsen
