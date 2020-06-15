× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the schools

Brayden Schwalbe, of Billings, was named to the spring president's honor roll at Bismarck State College for earning a 4.0 grade point average.

Cheyanne Bull and Kailee Stoppel, both of Billings, selected as peer leaders at Montana State University Billings to fulfill an integral role in the on boarding of students during orientation sessions. They will each serve as second year peer leaders.

In the role of peer leader, they are responsible for building relationships with new students and connecting them with campus resources to help them be successful, especially in their first year.

For more information, go to msubillings.edu.

Listed below, by hometown, are area students listed below to its 2020 spring semester dean’s list.

Billings: Micah Ans, Kendal Compton, Sarah Day, Alexis Egan, Noah Gaudreau, Van Gottwals, Parker Gunderson, Zachary Hanser, Shae Helterbran, Josh Kraft, Peyton Lipp, Mikayla Model, Landry Otis, Emma Putnam, Rachel Quade, Jacob Resch, Maverick Roberts, Abbigale Robson, Cortni Robson, Jessica Schmitz, Josephina Snyder, Blair Stapleton, Michaela Stock, Hope Welhaven