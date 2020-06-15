Achievers

Achievers

{{featured_button_text}}
Kailee Stoppel

STOPPEL

In the schools

Brayden Schwalbe, of Billings, was named to the spring president's honor roll at Bismarck State College for earning a 4.0 grade point average.

Cheyanne Bull and Kailee Stoppel, both of Billings, selected as peer leaders at Montana State University Billings to fulfill an integral role in the on boarding of students during orientation sessions. They will each serve as second year peer leaders.

In the role of peer leader, they are responsible for building relationships with new students and connecting them with campus resources to help them be successful, especially in their first year.

For more information, go to msubillings.edu.

Listed below, by hometown, are area students listed below to its 2020 spring semester dean’s list.

Billings: Micah Ans, Kendal Compton, Sarah Day, Alexis Egan, Noah Gaudreau, Van Gottwals, Parker Gunderson, Zachary Hanser, Shae Helterbran, Josh Kraft, Peyton Lipp, Mikayla Model, Landry Otis, Emma Putnam, Rachel Quade, Jacob Resch, Maverick Roberts, Abbigale Robson, Cortni Robson, Jessica Schmitz, Josephina Snyder, Blair Stapleton, Michaela Stock, Hope Welhaven

Absarokee: Colleen Culbertson

Belfry: Steven White

Broadview: Krista Schott

Laurel: Christopher Abell, Shelby Rheaume

Roberts: Jessica Allsup

Roundup: Tristan Stigen

Listed below, by hometown, are area students named to the spring honor rolls at Northwest College.

To be listed on the president’s honor Roll, students must complete at least 12 semester hours of college-level coursework with a 4.0 grade point average.

Students qualifying for the vice president’s honor roll completed the same level course work with a minimum grade point average of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale.

For the dean’s honor roll, students must have earned a minimum of six credit hours in college-level coursework with at least a 3.5 semester grade point average.

Area students named to the president’s honor roll are:

Billings: Jaydn Engelhardt

Bridger: Katelin Aisenbrey

Joliet: Lauren Yates

Laurel: Madeline Arnold

Red Lodge: Colson DeCarlo

Area students named to the vice president’s honor roll are:

Billings: Courtnie Brown, Elijah Grimstad, Alexander Hunnes, Shelby Rogers, William Strike

Bridger: Kaitlyn Ohmstede, Emily Schrock

Huntley: Courtney Geck

Joliet: Lyric Fike

Red Lodge: Keaton Rushton, Eryka Spomer

Worden: Mollee Krum

Area students named to the dean’s honor roll are:

Billings: Josie Pinch

Red Lodge: Charleen Austin, Courtney Fairchild, Royce Njos, Lindsey Olsen

+1 
Cheyanne Bull

BULL
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News