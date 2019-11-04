In the schools
The following Students of the Month were recognized at the Billings Downtown Rotary Club’s recent meeting:
- Lauren Haskell, Skyview High
- Bo Hakert, Central High
- Le’Sadie Stephen, Senior High
- Jensen Keller, Senior High
- Kristian Hayes, West High
Each senior student is selected by their school as outstanding students among their peers. Billings Downtown Rotary Club will award a $1,500 scholarship to one student from each of the four Billings high schools in May of 2020.