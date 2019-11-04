{{featured_button_text}}

In the schools

The following Students of the Month were recognized at the Billings Downtown Rotary Club’s recent meeting:

  • Lauren Haskell, Skyview High
  • Bo Hakert, Central High
  • Le’Sadie Stephen, Senior High
  • Jensen Keller, Senior High
  • Kristian Hayes, West High

Each senior student is selected by their school as outstanding students among their peers. Billings Downtown Rotary Club will award a $1,500 scholarship to one student from each of the four Billings high schools in May of 2020.

