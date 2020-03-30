Achievers

Achievers

{{featured_button_text}}

In the service

Tyler Vanatta, a senior at West High, was recently appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Vanatta is senior class president, a member of the National Honor Society, runs varsity track and cross country, and is an elected Boys State office holder.

In the schools

Shayne Durbin and Garrett Irene, both of Billings, each recently graduated with doctor of chiropractic degrees from Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News