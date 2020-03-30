In the service
You have free articles remaining.
Tyler Vanatta, a senior at West High, was recently appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Vanatta is senior class president, a member of the National Honor Society, runs varsity track and cross country, and is an elected Boys State office holder.
In the schools
Shayne Durbin and Garrett Irene, both of Billings, each recently graduated with doctor of chiropractic degrees from Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!