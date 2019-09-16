{{featured_button_text}}

In the schools

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently named approximately 16,000 semiﬁnalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Billings students named as semifinalists are: Matthew R. Charles and Delana E. Whitacre, both Central High students; Carly J. DeBar, Senior High student; Ashton A. Berg and Logan P. Szabo, both West High students; and Olivia J. DeBoer, Skyview High student.

For more information, go to nationalmerit.org.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags