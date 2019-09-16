In the schools
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently named approximately 16,000 semiﬁnalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Billings students named as semifinalists are: Matthew R. Charles and Delana E. Whitacre, both Central High students; Carly J. DeBar, Senior High student; Ashton A. Berg and Logan P. Szabo, both West High students; and Olivia J. DeBoer, Skyview High student.
For more information, go to nationalmerit.org.