Mary E. “Mimi” Richert, M.D., a 2004 West High graduate, has accepted a critical care medicine fellowship at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. She will complete her internal medicine residency in June 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Richert is a 2017 graduate of the University of Maryland School of Medicine and earned her bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, in 2008.