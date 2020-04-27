× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the schools

David Prather, a graduate of Hardin High and student at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, was among a group of 26 BWU students who dedicated their 2020 spring break to making a difference through the BW Alternative Break service program.

The program gives students the opportunity to volunteer, meet with community leaders and learn about social justice issues around the U.S. Participants commit to a six-week, pre-trip curriculum including issue education, organization orientation, team building and a full-day retreat on social justice and cultural competency.

Prather, who is majoring in neuroscience chemistry and chemistry, volunteered for a trip to Selma, Alabama, that focused on the theme of civil rights.

Students were named to the fall 2019 honor roll, dean's list and chancellor's list at Montana Tech in Butte.

Area students named to the chancellor’s list for earning a 4.0 grade point average are: