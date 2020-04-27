In the schools
David Prather, a graduate of Hardin High and student at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, was among a group of 26 BWU students who dedicated their 2020 spring break to making a difference through the BW Alternative Break service program.
The program gives students the opportunity to volunteer, meet with community leaders and learn about social justice issues around the U.S. Participants commit to a six-week, pre-trip curriculum including issue education, organization orientation, team building and a full-day retreat on social justice and cultural competency.
Prather, who is majoring in neuroscience chemistry and chemistry, volunteered for a trip to Selma, Alabama, that focused on the theme of civil rights.
Students were named to the fall 2019 honor roll, dean's list and chancellor's list at Montana Tech in Butte.
Area students named to the chancellor’s list for earning a 4.0 grade point average are:
Ashlyn M. Braun, Jacob W. Clarke, Madison J. Kale, Matthew D. Kale, Cara L. O’Donnell, James R. Pauley, Benjamin G. Voss, Alexander D. Watterson, Sarah N. Wiseman, all of Billings; Emily M. Ley, of Huntley; Rayce M. McCord, of Molt; and Jillian T. LaValley, of Red Lodge.
Area students named to the dean’s list for earning a 3.5-3.99 GPA are:
Aubrey M. Braun, Nickolaus E Clawson, Thomas A. Cooper, Samantha M. Cormier, Shea M. Earley, Aimee E. Eubank, Sara M. Getchell, Kassady E. Hinman Katrina L. Howarth, Austin M. Howie, Allison R Kustka Archie A. Lind, Blake M. Loberg, Brooke A. Moen, John R O'Donnell, Trevor D. Osborne, Ellie L. Ostermiller, Mark D. Poore, Scott E. Swedberg, Luke C. Thornton, Dan E. Turnsplenty, Tyler J. Walter, Rachel E. Wherrell, Max J. Wohlgenant and Kaitlin A. Wolff, all of Billings; Eric J. White, of Bridger; Brett C. Jacobs, of Columbus; Skyelyn Edwards, Kaitlyn N. Kerr, Blake Stulc, John C. Vanek and Evan L. Heiken, all of Laurel; Elias A. Luoma, Levi F. Lynde and Andrew R. Moreno, all of Red Lodge; and Noreine H. Neumiller, Caitlin R. Pelan and James M. Ray, all of Roundup.
Area students named to the honor roll for earning a 3.25-3.49 GPA are:
Emma Black, James D. Butler, Brayden L. Cady, Samuel K. Gray, Bailey R. Hickethier, Delaney J. Hinman, Catherine G. Mulholland, Grace O. Ostermiller, Brenden K. Shaffer, Anthony H. Thelen, Jillian M. Winnick and Chandler N. Zins, all of Billings; Gabriel J. Hill, Christian D. Jones and Brandon T. Steppe, all of Laurel; Courtney N. Piccin, of Red Lodge; and Jessika J. Harman, of Worden.
While COVID-19 protocols may have placed restrictions on campus events, Montana State University Billings still recognized outstanding student leaders. The 25th annual Leadership Recognition Program premiered on YouTube, Tuesday, April 21, honoring an outstanding group of students, organizations, and key staff members.
Individuals were recognized for their efforts and accomplishments throughout the past year through various awards.
Erika Smith of the Student Activities Board was selected as the Outstanding President award recipient.
Kyle McLaughlin of Student Athlete Advisory Committee was recognized with an Athletic Leadership award for his outstanding community service efforts.
An Outstanding Member of an Organization award was presented to Violet Scott of Student Activities Board for her willingness to help others within her organization and campus.
Other outstanding student leaders and their respective awards are:
James Unzaga, Academic Leadership
Naomi Norris, Emerging Student Leader
Sari Robertus, Outstanding Student Volunteer
Courtney Albert, Student Employee Leadership
Shaofeng Sun, International Student Leader
Cassandra Bullshows, Striving for Excellence While Caring for One’s Family
Daniel Lurie, Striving for Excellence While Caring for One’s Family
Will Heward, Outstanding Graduate Student Leader
Katlyn Gillen, Outstanding Peer Educator
Hissaki Flores, Outstanding Peer Educator
Cyrine Boumediene, Senior Leadership
Katlyn Gillen, Newman Civic Fellowship
LEAD at MSUB program graduates completing the four-year leadership program included Savannah Merritt, Taylor Kurkoski, and Brenna Beckett.
One award for Outstanding Student Organization went to SAAC, as MSUB student athletes logged the most community service hours in the GNAC conference. The other award for Outstanding Student Organization was presented virtually to The Rook.
Two MSUB staff members were recognized for their efforts and interactions with student organizations. Emily Holland, director of Petro Hall, was presented with the Outstanding Student Organization Advisor of the Year award. Business Services cashier Misty Shelato received the Unsung Hero award for her efforts to support student organizations’ basic functions and fundraising efforts.
The NILE Foundation recently named scholarship winners for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Area students who won scholarships include:
- Lexy Dietz, senior at Shepherd High, $1,000.
- Alyssa Thormahlen, daughter of Dennis Thormahlen Jr. and Lori LeBrun of Bridger, $1,000 rolling scholarship.
- Kelsey Kraft, of Billings, student at Montana State University, fourth and final installment of $1,000 rolling scholarship.
Seven current college students pursuing degrees in higher education were awarded a Secondary Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Area students who won a Secondary Scholarship include:
- Andee Baker, of Park City, student at Montana State University.
- Garrett Bromenshenk, of Billings, student at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado.
- Nicole Stevenson, of Joliet, student at Montana State University.
