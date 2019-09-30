In the schools
Local high school seniors were recognized as Students of the Month at the Billings Downtown Rotary Club during its recent meeting are: Ethan Johnson and Justin Inman, both Skyview High students; Ainsley Hauk, Central High student; Emily Tschetter, Senior High student; and Rynzi Hernandez and Nathan Dewar, both West High students.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Each student was selected by their school as outstanding students among their peers. Billings Downtown Rotary Club will award a $1,500 scholarship to one student from each of the four Billings High Schools in May of 2020.