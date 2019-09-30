{{featured_button_text}}

In the schools

Local high school seniors were recognized as Students of the Month at the Billings Downtown Rotary Club during its recent meeting are: Ethan Johnson and Justin Inman, both Skyview High students; Ainsley Hauk, Central High student; Emily Tschetter, Senior High student; and Rynzi Hernandez and Nathan Dewar, both West High students.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Each student was selected by their school as outstanding students among their peers. Billings Downtown Rotary Club will award a $1,500 scholarship to one student from each of the four Billings High Schools in May of 2020.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags