In the service
Jesse Patrick Byorth, of Billings, recently graduated cum laude from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. Byorth earned a bachelor's degree and a commission in the U.S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. Merchant Marine.
In the schools
Natalie Ruegsegger, of Billings, was named to the spring dean's list at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.6.
John Jenkins, of Billings, recently graduated from Tulane University with a master’s degree of public health from the School of Public Health & Tropical Medicine and a doctorate’s degree in medicine from the School of Medicine.
Addison Gottwals, of Billings, was named to the spring dean’s list at Furman University. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.4.
Ryan Zoanni, a violist at West High, is the recipient of the 2019 Uri Barnea Music Scholarship in the amount $1,500.
Uri Barnea was the conductor of the Billings Symphony and Chorale for 20 years before retiring in 2004. In its 15th year, the scholarship is given to a graduating senior planning to attend college. The applicant must be an accomplished musician on a stringed instrument, having received a superior rating at a State Music Festival and having high academic achievement. The endowed scholarship is maintained by the Montana Community Foundation.
Zoanni plans to pursue a degree in music education at the University of Montana.
Matthew Ragain, of Billings, and Lexi Gradwohl, of Laurel, were named to the honor roll at the University of Kansas.
Kathleen Bales, of Billings, was named to the spring dean’s list at St. Cloud State University. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.75.
Anupa Aryal, of Billings, recently graduated from Central Methodist University with a master’s degree in mathematics.
Kaitlin Sullivan, of Billings, recently graduated summa cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Kelsey Speer, of Billings, recently graduated from Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Minnesota.
Organizations
Debbie Desjarlais, a public relations representative for Club Med Toastmasters, and Danny Sandefur, club president, each recently received the Toastmaster International Competent Communication certificate for completing 10 speeches.
Desjarlais and Sandefur have attended Club Med Toastmasters meetings for three years.
The club’s goal is to help individuals improve public speaking and leadership skills. Club Med Toastmasters takes place at the Billings Clinic Health Conference, room E, from noon to 1 p.m. on Fridays.