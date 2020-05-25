In the schools
Andee Baker, a sophomore at Montana State University and the daughter of Roni and Mike Baker of Park City, was selected to represent Montana as a National FFA Officer Candidate. She was the 2019-2020 State FFA Treasurer.
Baker will go through extensive training this summer to prepare for the opportunity to become a National FFA Officer. Only six individuals are selected each year to serve as national officers.
Listed below are the 2020 Billings Senior High scholarship and award recipients.
Harli Adams: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Corinne Ady: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Luke Albrechtsen: President's Education Award
Madeline Bach: Billings Senior High Faculty/Staff Scholarship, Hartman Scholarship, Jiffy Lube "What Drives You?" Scholarship, Joel T. Long Scholarship, Montana STEM Scholarship, MSU Premier Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Reed Family Memorial Scholarship, Rina B. Moog Scholarship, Robert E. and Julia C. Noble Family Engineering Scholarship
Logan Becker: President's Education Award
Zackery Bennett: President's Education Award
Finn Bentler: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month
Hannah Berube: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Rocky Mountain College Trustee Scholarship
Avery Bick: President's Education Award
Eden Birkeland: President's Education Award
Allie Bonebright: President's Education Award
Andrew Bough: 2020 US Presidential Scholars Program Candidate, Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, Billings Senior High Faculty/Staff Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Jhett Braley: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Luke Brewer: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Megan Brown: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Elizabeth Bushard: President's Education Award
Reagan Chakos: President's Education Award
Michael Clark: National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Rochester Institute of Technology Presidential Scholarship
Simonne Clay: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Solfrid Collett: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Riddick Couch: President's Education Award
Tealy Dahlberg: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Eliana Davila: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Carly DeBar: 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program Finalist , Montana STEM Scholarship, Montana University System Honor Scholarship (MUSHS), National Honor Society, National Merit Montana State University-Bozeman Scholarship, President's Education Award
James Demaniow: President's Education Award
Shayla Denny: President's Education Award
Jesse Dimich-Louvet: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Garrett Dostal: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month: Marcus Daly Silver Waiver, Montana Coaches Association Academic All-State Selection, Montana STEM Scholarship, Montana Tech Football Waiver, National Honor Society, National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Brianne Eckhardt: Rocky Mountain College Promise Scholarship
Nicholas Eliason: President's Education Award
Isaiah Erekson: President's Education Award
Bailey Everitt: President's Education Award
Sally Fellows: Montana STEM Scholarship, MSU Premier Scholarship, President's Education Award
Dylan Forquer: Eastern MT Yellowjacket Scholarship, ETS/UB Scholarship, Haynes Scholarship, Montana STEM Scholarship, MSUB Excellence Scholarship, MSUB Student Support Grant, National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Lily Frye: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Samuel George: Bruce Olson Scholarship, National Honor Societ, President's Education Award, Richard Ahlgren Memorial Scholarship
Lexi Gibson: President's Education Award
Natasha Gonzales: President's Education Award
Aaliyah Green: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Amanda Guilland: 2019 School/Regional/State Winner of the Trig-Star Math Competition, Montana STEM Scholarship, Montana University System Honor Scholarship (MUSHS), National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Laney Guldborg: President's Education Award
Jordyn Haemmerle: Eastern Montana Yellowjacket Scholarship, MSUB Yellowjacket Excellence Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Carter Hanson: Bob "Zup" Zupan Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Rina B. Moog Scholarship, Torch & Laurel Lilly Jellinek Rossi Award, University of Washington Purple and Gold Scholar
Kira Hegg: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Cassiopeia Hensel: President's Education Award
Sabrina Hust: Rocky Mountain College Deans Scholarship
Taylor Kapfer: Margaret Rigby Class of 1956 Memorial Scholarship, President's Education Award
Jensen Keller: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, Bronc Booster Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Reed Family Memorial Scholarship
Bailey King: National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Rocky Mountain College Visit Scholarship, Rocky Mountain College Volleyball Grant
Rendan Klein: President's Education Award
Parker Kraske: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Aisley Kraske: President's Education Award
Conor Largent: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Julia Lave: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Cameron Leo: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Layla Lorenz: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Val'Ree Lysaght: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, President's Education Award
Jadyn Malone: President's Education Award
Emma Martinsen: National Honor Society, President's Education Award, United States Naval Academy Foundation Scholarship
Adeline Mattson: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Brendan Miller: National Honor Society, Northwest College Academic-Based Tuition Discount, President's Education Award
LeeAndra Mills: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Virginia Montague: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, National Honor Society. President's Education Award, National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Noah Netz: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Allison Nyquist: President's Education Award
Hunter Olson: Montana TRiO Achievement Scholarship
Emma Pachl: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Drake Pannell: 2020 US Presidential Scholars Program Candidate, National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Reagan Paris: 2020 Billings Federal Credit Union Scholarship Award, Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, Billings Youth Leadership, Bronc Booster Scholarship, Carroll College Halo Scholarship, Carroll College Presidential Scholarship, Downtown Billings Rotary Student of the Month, Montana Advantage Award, National Honor Society, National Honor Society, Peter and Zellah Yegen Scholarship, President's Education Award, String Ensemble Scholarship, Three Superior Rankings at Montana State Music Festival, Todd Teegarden Memorial Scholarship, U.C.A. Cheer Camp Award
Michaiah Pease: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Madison Peete: AFS Scholarship, Lisa Marie Kimmel Memorial Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Jordan Perez: President's Education Award
Kayley Peterson: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Ashton Pierni: President's Education Award
Collin Platt: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Lila Rambur: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Jayden Ramirez: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month
Kailee Reamy-Carreno: President's Education Award
Erik Reimche: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Spencer Reitz: Budell Family Endowed Scholarship, Marcus Daly Gold Waiver, National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Kimberly Rimer: President's Education Award
Jaelynn Roesler: Montana STEM Scholarship, MSU Premier Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Robert E. and Julia C. Noble Family Engineering Scholarship, Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative Scholarship
Nario Rohrer: President's Education Award
Natalie Romei: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Alezandro Romero: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Zachary Roos: President's Education Award
Emily Sakahara: President's Education Award
Takahisa Samano: Rocky Mountain College Bear Grant, Rocky Mountain College Men's Track Grant, Rocky Mountain College Merit Award
Quinn Sanderson: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Skyler Schaumburg: President's Education Award
Daysha Schell: Bronc Booster Scholarship, President's Education Award
Cleo Schied: Bauer & Clausen Optometry 2020 Scholarship, Billings Masonic Charitable Fund, Melissa Hart Weaver Inspirational Award, Montana STEM Scholarship, Montana University System Honor Scholarship (MUSHS), National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Reach Higher Montana Scholarship
Mackenzie Sell: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Kyle Smith: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, President's Education Award
Owen Smith: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, Midland Roundtable Male Athlete of the Year Finalist, Montana STEM Scholarship, Montana University System Honor Scholarship (MUSHS), National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Ashley Sones: President's Education Award
Morgan Sopko: President's Education Award
Carrie Staggie: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Karli Steiner: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Le'Sadie Stephens: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, President's Education Award
Heather Strobel: Montana STEM Scholarship, Montana University System Honor Scholarship (MUSHS), MSU Premier Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative Scholarship
Jessica Strobel: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Ewan Sulser: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Taylor Thelen: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, President's Education Award
Emily Tiry: President's Education Award
Emily Tschetter: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Brady Uhren: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Elena Vandersloot: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, Midland Roundtable Female Athlete of the Year Finalist, Montana STEM Scholarship, MSU Athletic Scholarship, MSU Premier Scholarship, National Honor Society, Phyl Miller Female Athlete of the Year Award, President's Education Award
Cassidy Venner: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, National Honor Society, Phyl Miller Female Athlete of the Year Award, President's Education Award
Levi Wallace: 2020 Billings Job Service Employers Committee (JSEC) Scholarship, President's Education Award, Rocky Mountain College Trustee Scholarship
Ariah Wallner: President's Education Award
Madisynn Weber: Frank Family Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Steena Welk: President's Education Award
Maisie Westerman: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Hunter Woodley: President's Education Award
Noah Woodring: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, Bronc Booster Scholarship, Dewey Hansen Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Alyas Wright: National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Laura Zimmer: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, Bronc Booster Scholarship, Cook Memorial Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award
Listed below are Laurel High scholarship and award recipients.
Tenley Harper Miller: $2,000 George and Virginia Ulshak Memorial Scholarship; 2020 graduate, attending MSU Billings to study pre-med.
Alexis Harper: $2,000 George and Virginia Ulshak Memorial Scholarship; 2020 graduate, attending Montana Tech in Butte to study nursing.
Trinitee Powell: $2,000 Larry and Nancy Lorfing Memorial Scholarship; 2020 graduate, attending MSU Billings to study computer science and business.
Raigan Mendenhall: $1,000 Olson Family Scholarship; 2019 graduate, attending MSU Billings, studying pre-med.
Ava McKeever: $1,000 George and Virginia Ulshak Memorial Scholarship; 2020 graduate, attending Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, to study plant sciences.
Britnee Atkinson: $1,000 Laurel Montana Community Foundation Scholarship; 2020 graduate, attending Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg, to study elementary education.
Donald Maurer: $1,000 Laurel Montana Community Foundation Scholarship; 2020 graduate, attending U of M Western in Dillon to study biology.
Bryce Adkins: $750 Donald and Colleen Rutt Memorial Scholarship; 2020 graduate, attending MSU Bozeman to study business administration.
Daniel Novasio: $500 Laurel Rotary Club Scholarship; 2017 graduate, attending MSU Bozeman, studying accounting.
Abby Hanel: $500 Laurel Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; 2020 graduate, attending Montana Tech in Butte to study nursing.
Symphony Fike: $500 Laurel Montana Community Foundation Scholarship; 2020 graduate, attending Idaho State University in Pocatello, studying business for nonprofit organizations.
