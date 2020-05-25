Achievers

Achievers

{{featured_button_text}}

In the schools

Andee Baker, a sophomore at Montana State University and the daughter of Roni and Mike Baker of Park City, was selected to represent Montana as a National FFA Officer Candidate. She was the 2019-2020 State FFA Treasurer.

Baker will go through extensive training this summer to prepare for the opportunity to become a National FFA Officer. Only six individuals are selected each year to serve as national officers.

Listed below are the 2020 Billings Senior High scholarship and award recipients.

Harli Adams: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Corinne Ady: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Luke Albrechtsen: President's Education Award

Madeline Bach: Billings Senior High Faculty/Staff Scholarship, Hartman Scholarship, Jiffy Lube "What Drives You?" Scholarship, Joel T. Long Scholarship, Montana STEM Scholarship, MSU Premier Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Reed Family Memorial Scholarship, Rina B. Moog Scholarship, Robert E. and Julia C. Noble Family Engineering Scholarship

Logan Becker: President's Education Award

Zackery Bennett: President's Education Award

Finn Bentler: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month

Hannah Berube: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Rocky Mountain College Trustee Scholarship

Avery Bick: President's Education Award

Eden Birkeland: President's Education Award

Allie Bonebright: President's Education Award

Andrew Bough: 2020 US Presidential Scholars Program Candidate, Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, Billings Senior High Faculty/Staff Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Jhett Braley: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Luke Brewer: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Megan Brown: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Elizabeth Bushard: President's Education Award

Reagan Chakos: President's Education Award

Michael Clark: National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Rochester Institute of Technology Presidential Scholarship

Simonne Clay: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Solfrid Collett: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Riddick Couch: President's Education Award

Tealy Dahlberg: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Eliana Davila: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Carly DeBar: 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program Finalist , Montana STEM Scholarship, Montana University System Honor Scholarship (MUSHS), National Honor Society, National Merit Montana State University-Bozeman Scholarship, President's Education Award

James Demaniow: President's Education Award

Shayla Denny: President's Education Award

Jesse Dimich-Louvet: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Garrett Dostal: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month: Marcus Daly Silver Waiver, Montana Coaches Association Academic All-State Selection, Montana STEM Scholarship, Montana Tech Football Waiver, National Honor Society, National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Brianne Eckhardt: Rocky Mountain College Promise Scholarship

Nicholas Eliason: President's Education Award

Isaiah Erekson: President's Education Award

Bailey Everitt: President's Education Award

Sally Fellows: Montana STEM Scholarship, MSU Premier Scholarship, President's Education Award

Dylan Forquer: Eastern MT Yellowjacket Scholarship, ETS/UB Scholarship, Haynes Scholarship, Montana STEM Scholarship, MSUB Excellence Scholarship, MSUB Student Support Grant, National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Lily Frye: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Samuel George: Bruce Olson Scholarship, National Honor Societ, President's Education Award, Richard Ahlgren Memorial Scholarship

Lexi Gibson: President's Education Award

Natasha Gonzales: President's Education Award

Aaliyah Green: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Amanda Guilland: 2019 School/Regional/State Winner of the Trig-Star Math Competition, Montana STEM Scholarship, Montana University System Honor Scholarship (MUSHS), National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Laney Guldborg: President's Education Award

Jordyn Haemmerle: Eastern Montana Yellowjacket Scholarship, MSUB Yellowjacket Excellence Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Carter Hanson: Bob "Zup" Zupan Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Rina B. Moog Scholarship, Torch & Laurel Lilly Jellinek Rossi Award, University of Washington Purple and Gold Scholar

Kira Hegg: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Cassiopeia Hensel: President's Education Award

Sabrina Hust: Rocky Mountain College Deans Scholarship

Taylor Kapfer: Margaret Rigby Class of 1956 Memorial Scholarship, President's Education Award

Jensen Keller: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, Bronc Booster Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Reed Family Memorial Scholarship

Bailey King: National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Rocky Mountain College Visit Scholarship, Rocky Mountain College Volleyball Grant

Rendan Klein: President's Education Award

Parker Kraske: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Aisley Kraske: President's Education Award

Conor Largent: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Julia Lave: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Cameron Leo: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Layla Lorenz: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Val'Ree Lysaght: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, President's Education Award

Jadyn Malone: President's Education Award

Emma Martinsen: National Honor Society, President's Education Award, United States Naval Academy Foundation Scholarship

Adeline Mattson: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Brendan Miller: National Honor Society, Northwest College Academic-Based Tuition Discount, President's Education Award

LeeAndra Mills: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Virginia Montague: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, National Honor Society. President's Education Award, National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Noah Netz: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Allison Nyquist: President's Education Award

Hunter Olson: Montana TRiO Achievement Scholarship

Emma Pachl: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Drake Pannell: 2020 US Presidential Scholars Program Candidate, National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Reagan Paris: 2020 Billings Federal Credit Union Scholarship Award, Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, Billings Youth Leadership, Bronc Booster Scholarship, Carroll College Halo Scholarship, Carroll College Presidential Scholarship, Downtown Billings Rotary Student of the Month, Montana Advantage Award, National Honor Society, National Honor Society, Peter and Zellah Yegen Scholarship, President's Education Award, String Ensemble Scholarship, Three Superior Rankings at Montana State Music Festival, Todd Teegarden Memorial Scholarship, U.C.A. Cheer Camp Award

Michaiah Pease: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Madison Peete: AFS Scholarship, Lisa Marie Kimmel Memorial Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Jordan Perez: President's Education Award

Kayley Peterson: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Ashton Pierni: President's Education Award

Collin Platt: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Lila Rambur: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Jayden Ramirez: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month

Kailee Reamy-Carreno: President's Education Award

Erik Reimche: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Spencer Reitz: Budell Family Endowed Scholarship, Marcus Daly Gold Waiver, National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Kimberly Rimer: President's Education Award

Jaelynn Roesler: Montana STEM Scholarship, MSU Premier Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Robert E. and Julia C. Noble Family Engineering Scholarship, Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative Scholarship

Nario Rohrer: President's Education Award

Natalie Romei: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Alezandro Romero: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Zachary Roos: President's Education Award

Emily Sakahara: President's Education Award

Takahisa Samano: Rocky Mountain College Bear Grant, Rocky Mountain College Men's Track Grant, Rocky Mountain College Merit Award

Quinn Sanderson: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Skyler Schaumburg: President's Education Award

Daysha Schell: Bronc Booster Scholarship, President's Education Award

Cleo Schied: Bauer & Clausen Optometry 2020 Scholarship, Billings Masonic Charitable Fund, Melissa Hart Weaver Inspirational Award, Montana STEM Scholarship, Montana University System Honor Scholarship (MUSHS), National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Reach Higher Montana Scholarship

Mackenzie Sell: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Kyle Smith: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, President's Education Award

Owen Smith: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, Midland Roundtable Male Athlete of the Year Finalist, Montana STEM Scholarship, Montana University System Honor Scholarship (MUSHS), National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Ashley Sones: President's Education Award

Morgan Sopko: President's Education Award

Carrie Staggie: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Karli Steiner: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Le'Sadie Stephens: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, President's Education Award

Heather Strobel: Montana STEM Scholarship, Montana University System Honor Scholarship (MUSHS), MSU Premier Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative Scholarship

Jessica Strobel: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Ewan Sulser: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Taylor Thelen: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, President's Education Award

Emily Tiry: President's Education Award

Emily Tschetter: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Brady Uhren: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Elena Vandersloot: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, Midland Roundtable Female Athlete of the Year Finalist, Montana STEM Scholarship, MSU Athletic Scholarship, MSU Premier Scholarship, National Honor Society, Phyl Miller Female Athlete of the Year Award, President's Education Award

Cassidy Venner: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, National Honor Society, Phyl Miller Female Athlete of the Year Award, President's Education Award

Levi Wallace: 2020 Billings Job Service Employers Committee (JSEC) Scholarship, President's Education Award, Rocky Mountain College Trustee Scholarship

Ariah Wallner: President's Education Award

Madisynn Weber: Frank Family Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Steena Welk: President's Education Award

Maisie Westerman: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Hunter Woodley: President's Education Award

Noah Woodring: Billings Downtown Rotary Students of the Month, Bronc Booster Scholarship, Dewey Hansen Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Alyas Wright: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Laura Zimmer: Billings Downtown Exchange Club Youth of the Month, Bronc Booster Scholarship, Cook Memorial Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Listed below are Laurel High scholarship and award recipients.

Tenley Harper Miller: $2,000 George and Virginia Ulshak Memorial Scholarship; 2020 graduate, attending MSU Billings to study pre-med.

Alexis Harper: $2,000 George and Virginia Ulshak Memorial Scholarship; 2020 graduate, attending Montana Tech in Butte to study nursing.

Trinitee Powell: $2,000 Larry and Nancy Lorfing Memorial Scholarship; 2020 graduate, attending MSU Billings to study computer science and business.

Raigan Mendenhall: $1,000 Olson Family Scholarship; 2019 graduate, attending MSU Billings, studying pre-med.

Ava McKeever: $1,000 George and Virginia Ulshak Memorial Scholarship; 2020 graduate, attending Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, to study plant sciences.

Britnee Atkinson: $1,000 Laurel Montana Community Foundation Scholarship; 2020 graduate, attending Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg, to study elementary education.

Donald Maurer: $1,000 Laurel Montana Community Foundation Scholarship; 2020 graduate, attending U of M Western in Dillon to study biology.

Bryce Adkins: $750 Donald and Colleen Rutt Memorial Scholarship; 2020 graduate, attending MSU Bozeman to study business administration.

Daniel Novasio: $500 Laurel Rotary Club Scholarship; 2017 graduate, attending MSU Bozeman, studying accounting.

Abby Hanel: $500 Laurel Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; 2020 graduate, attending Montana Tech in Butte to study nursing.

Symphony Fike: $500 Laurel Montana Community Foundation Scholarship; 2020 graduate, attending Idaho State University in Pocatello, studying business for nonprofit organizations.

Andee Baker

BAKER

 Clark Marten
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News