In the schools

Andee Baker, a sophomore at Montana State University and the daughter of Roni and Mike Baker of Park City, was selected to represent Montana as a National FFA Officer Candidate. She was the 2019-2020 State FFA Treasurer.

Baker will go through extensive training this summer to prepare for the opportunity to become a National FFA Officer. Only six individuals are selected each year to serve as national officers.

Listed below are the 2020 Billings Senior High scholarship and award recipients.

Harli Adams: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Corinne Ady: National Honor Society, President's Education Award

Luke Albrechtsen: President's Education Award

Madeline Bach: Billings Senior High Faculty/Staff Scholarship, Hartman Scholarship, Jiffy Lube "What Drives You?" Scholarship, Joel T. Long Scholarship, Montana STEM Scholarship, MSU Premier Scholarship, National Honor Society, President's Education Award, Reed Family Memorial Scholarship, Rina B. Moog Scholarship, Robert E. and Julia C. Noble Family Engineering Scholarship