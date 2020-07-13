In the schools
Kenyon Hatten, of Boyd/Joliet, was named to the spring dean’s list at University of Montana Western. To qualify, students must earn a minimum 3.33 grade point average.
Neil William Adams, of Red Lodge, was named to the spring dean's list at Western New England University.
Dean Studer, of Billings, is a candidate to graduate from Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota, with a bachelor’s degree in economics. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a commencement ceremony was not held this year. A ceremony is tentatively planned for spring 2021.
A commencement ceremony for Class 42 of the Montana Youth Challenge Academy took place June 27 on the campus of the University of Montana Western in Dillon, at an outdoor location with social distancing measures in place, in order to meet recommended health guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graduates from the Billings area include: Holly McEachron, Kaylah Michalsky, Gaetano Moench, Eliauna Peabody, and Beverly Riddle.
The Montana Youth Challenge Academy, sponsored by the State of Montana and the Montana National Guard, is a preventive program for students at risk of not graduating high school. It is designed to improve life outcomes for its participants.
The twenty-two week Residential Phase of Challenge increases opportunities through job skills training, service to the community, and leadership positions.
Graduates of the Residential Phase transition into the 12-month Post-Residential Phase by achieving placement in one of the following options: high school completion, higher education, employment, military enlistment, or volunteering at least 25 hours a week.
Mentors, who have been matched with cadets during the Residential Phase, play a critical role in ensuring their continued success.
Class 43 begins July 21. For more information about the Challenge program to include enrollment opportunities, call 406-683-7534 or go to mycacademy.org.
Listed below, by hometown, are area students who recently graduated from Miles Community College.
Billings: Samantha Alyn Andersen (honor graduate), Carl D. Freeman (honor graduate), Kade Allan Hickey, Samantha Bonenberger (Honor Graduate), Caitlyn Blake Lavoie, Meaghan Leigh Loomis, Abby Murray, Brandon M. Roth, Kaitlin Rebekah Wolfe
Columbus: Uluwehi Brooks (honor graduate), Kylee Marie Summers
Park City: Rylan David Gauthier (honor graduate)
Worden-Edgar: SarahAnn Iris Zimmerman
Jordan Shawver, recent graduate of Skyview high school, was announced as the second place winner of the Grand Teton Music Festival HS Senior Competition. The prize money is $12,500!
Because of COVID-19, all festival contestants were required to perform a capella. Shawver sang “Figaro’s Aria” from “Marriage of Figaro,” “The Vagabond” from “Songs of Travel,” and “Wolfram's Aria” from “Tannhäuser.”
Shawver studied voice through the Connections Program at MSUB with associate professor Doug Nagel. In the fall, Shawver will attend MSU Billings as a music performance major.
As a high school junior, Jordan won first place in the National Association of Teachers of Singing statewide competition – high school division. He toured Europe with Northern Ambassadors of Music and attended Interlochen Music Camp. Shawver sang “Figaro” in “Marriage of Figaro” and the chorus of “Pirates of Penzance” at Nova Center for the Performing Arts, and sang at Billings Studio Theater in “Shrek Jr.,” “Into the Woods” and “Elf.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!