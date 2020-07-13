× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the schools

Kenyon Hatten, of Boyd/Joliet, was named to the spring dean’s list at University of Montana Western. To qualify, students must earn a minimum 3.33 grade point average.

Neil William Adams, of Red Lodge, was named to the spring dean's list at Western New England University.

Dean Studer, of Billings, is a candidate to graduate from Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota, with a bachelor’s degree in economics. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a commencement ceremony was not held this year. A ceremony is tentatively planned for spring 2021.

A commencement ceremony for Class 42 of the Montana Youth Challenge Academy took place June 27 on the campus of the University of Montana Western in Dillon, at an outdoor location with social distancing measures in place, in order to meet recommended health guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graduates from the Billings area include: Holly McEachron, Kaylah Michalsky, Gaetano Moench, Eliauna Peabody, and Beverly Riddle.