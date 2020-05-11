In the schools
The University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, recognizes approximately 100 students each year for service, leadership and accomplishments in areas ranging from academics to volunteerism. Among this year’s honorees is Sarah Pankratz, of Billings, who was recognized with the Kenneth and Patricia Porter Award for her leadership and service through participation in a major music ensemble on campus.
Montana State University Billings recognizes its outstanding graduates for their academic achievements, naming outstanding seniors within each of the colleges.
In the College of Business, one exceptional senior is the recipient of two prestigious awards. Sydney Brost, originally of Richey, was selected to receive the Outstanding Achievement in General Business award. Additionally, Brost earned the overall award and highest honor from COB, the Outstanding Senior in the College of Business award.
Brost will graduate magna cum laude (overall GPA of 3.75-3.99).
Brost completed her general business bachelor’s degree early, in three years, taking full course loads during the fall and spring semesters, coupled with 10 to 15 credits online during the summers.
Cyrine Boumediene, of Billings, recently earned this year’s Golden Merit Award at MSUB. Additionally, she was named the 2020 Montana Society of CPAs Medallion for Outstanding Accounting Senior.
Boumediene community involvement on and off of campus, includes volunteering, leadership of student organizations, being an orientation peer leader, tutoring and supplemental instructing courses, and serving as student senator and as the sole student representative on several university committees, including strategic planning and the search for a Vice Chancellor of Administration and Finance. She has completed an accounting internship at Avitus group and a tax internship at Wipfli LLP. Boumediene has also been the recipient of a number of scholarships throughout her time at MSUB.
The Billings native will graduate cum laude with honors, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. After graduation, Boumediene plans to pursue a master’s degree in taxation at the University of Washington in Seattle.
Montana State University Billings recently named outstanding undergraduate and graduate students for 2020. Awards are given to students who have exemplified personal and academic achievement at MSU Billings, including their citizenship in support of the university’s goals and values and their potential for future success and achievement.
Academic Honor graduates have earned the distinction of graduating summa cum laude, having earned a perfect, 4.0 GPA. Area students earning this honor are:
- Kieara Shea Hanley, of Billings
- Sari Anne Robertus, of Joliet
- Carly Marie Schaff, of Lavina
In the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, the following area students were awarded:
- Sari Anne Robertus is the Outstanding Academic Achievement in Psychology recipient.
- Michael Wade, of Billings, was named the Lyle Cooper Award Outstanding Senior in English.
- Lucille Melinda Kramer, of Billings, was named the Outstanding Senior in History.
- Margaret Claire Schwarz, of Billings, was named the Outstanding Graduating Senior in Music.
In the Department of Environmental Studies, Rusty Jay Butler, of Broadview, was given the Top Scholar award.
In the Communication & Theatre department, Jeanann Lemelin, of Billings, is the Academic Achievement Award recipient and Hannah Olson, of Billings, is this year’s Outstanding Graduate Student.
In the College of Health Professions and Science, area students recognized for their achievements include:
- Keleena LaRae Frickel, of Billings, Outstanding Senior in Health Administration
- Violet Mae Scott, of Billings, Outstanding Senior in Rehabilitation & Related Services award
- Asha Franzen, of Billings, Outstanding Senior in RN to BSN Program
- Lauren Harshman, of Billings, Outstanding Senior in Human Performance
- Padon Ray Little, of Billings, Outstanding Senior in Outdoor Adventure Leadership
- Rishay Watson, of Billings, College of Allied Health Professions Outstanding Graduate Student
- Jordan L. Smith, of Billings, Biological and Physical Sciences Impact Award
- Cody Leo Walters, of Billings, Outstanding Senior in Biology.
The College of Business (COB) recognized the following area students:
- Madison Lynn Hinkle, of Shepherd, Montana, Outstanding Achievement Award in Management
- Jordan David Spitzer, of Billings, Outstanding Achievement Award in Finance
- Cyrine Boumediene, of Billings, Montana Society of CPAs Medallion for Outstanding Accounting Senior
In the College of Education, the following three students were given top honors:
- Jessalyn Dalbey, of Billings, Benedict and Frances M. Surwill Memorial Teaching Award to an Outstanding Female in Elementary Education
- John Fitzgerald, of Billings, Outstanding College of Education Undergraduate
- Rilie (Stovall) Zumbrennen, of Billings, Outstanding College of Education Undergraduate
City College recognized the following area students:
- Nathan L. Bolt, of Shepherd, Outstanding Graduates in Radiologic Technology
- Hailey Fox Dean, of Billings, Outstanding Graduates in Radiologic Technology
- Emily Jones, of Joliet, Outstanding Graduates in Radiologic Technology
- Dustin Hostetler, of Billings, Outstanding Graduate of Construction Management
- Mike Freeman, of Billings, Outstanding Graduate of Applied Human Resources
- Kris Ellington, of Billings, Outstanding Graduate of Nursing
- TommiLee Gallup, of Billings, Outstanding Graduate of Nursing
- Hannah Monson, of Billings, Outstanding Graduate of Nursing
- Jay Hanewald, of Billings, Outstanding Graduate of Computer Systems Technology
For a complete list of this year's Outstanding Graduates, go to msubillings.edu.
