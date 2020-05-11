× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the schools

The University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, recognizes approximately 100 students each year for service, leadership and accomplishments in areas ranging from academics to volunteerism. Among this year’s honorees is Sarah Pankratz, of Billings, who was recognized with the Kenneth and Patricia Porter Award for her leadership and service through participation in a major music ensemble on campus.

Montana State University Billings recognizes its outstanding graduates for their academic achievements, naming outstanding seniors within each of the colleges.

In the College of Business, one exceptional senior is the recipient of two prestigious awards. Sydney Brost, originally of Richey, was selected to receive the Outstanding Achievement in General Business award. Additionally, Brost earned the overall award and highest honor from COB, the Outstanding Senior in the College of Business award.

Brost will graduate magna cum laude (overall GPA of 3.75-3.99).

Brost completed her general business bachelor’s degree early, in three years, taking full course loads during the fall and spring semesters, coupled with 10 to 15 credits online during the summers.