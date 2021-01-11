In the schools

Camden Osen, of Billings, was named on Chadron State College’s Fall 2020 Dean's List. To qualify, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.

Ethan Davis, of Billings, was recently listed on Dakota Wesleyan University's Fall 2020 Dean’s List.

To qualify, a student must have a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a four-point scale. They also must complete at least 12 hours of academic work during the semester.

Kennedy Hildebrand, of Billings; Taylor Ludwig, of Billings; Tobin O'Brien, of Billings; and Cassidy Venner, of Billings; were listed on Dickinson State University’s President’s List. Eligible students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours with a term GPA of 3.9 or above.

Tyger Frye, of Billings; Blade Miller, of Billings; Hunter Morse, of Billings; Haylie Oberlander, of Worden; Aaric Spring, of Joliet; and Bethany Warbitsky, of Laurel; were listed on Dickinson State University’s Dean’s List. Eligible students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours with a term GPA of 3.5 or above.

