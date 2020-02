In the schools

Chase Templet, a graduate of West High and Montana State University, received a master’s degree in renaissance literature from the University of Victoria in British Columbia, graduating with a grade point average of 4.0.

Max G. Noddings, of Billings, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vermont.

The following area students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota: Alyssa Boese, Kaylee Kannegiesser, Cole Kitzenberg, Reese Lausen, Rebekah Mack, Jacob Morgan, Sarah Pankratz, Logan Tracy and McKenzie Wandler, all of Billings; Michael Buster and Abby Lorash, both of Laurel; and Theresa George, Gretchen Henke and Rachel Henke, all of Park City.

Jade Harrison, of Boyd, was named to the president’s list at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.85.

Madeleine Fink, of Billings, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Wheaton College.