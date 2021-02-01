In the schools

Bailey Hassler, of Billings; Cloie Banderob, of Billings; Molly Crooks, of Billings; and Shyla Evig, of Billings, have received President’s Honor Roll status for the Fall 2020 semester at Sheridan College. For full-time students to earn this status, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 or more college-level credit hours with letter grades of A or S and a semester GPA of 4.0 for all classes.

Shellie Birnel, of Billings; Cynthia Gibbs, of Billings; Aubrey Old Crow, of Billings; and Cade Schulze, of Billings, have received Vice President’s Honor Roll status for the Fall 2020 semester at Sheridan College. For full-time students to earn this status, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 credit hours or more with letter grades of A, B, C, OR S and a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Hannah Albrecht, of Billings; Sarah Day, of Billings; Grace DeBoer, of Billings; Parker Gunderson, of Billings; Shae Helterbran, of Billings; Duncan Kraft, of Billings; Josh Kraft, of Billings; Peyton Lipp, of Billings; Mikayla Model, of Billings; Landry Otis, of Billings; Reagan Paris, of Billings; Emma Putnam, of Billings; Rachel Quade, of Billings; Cortni Robson, of Billings; Josephina Snyder, of Billings; Blair Stapleton, of Billings; Amaya Winkler, of Billings; Mason Yochum, of Billings; Krista Schott, of Broadview; Kylie Hoke, of Laurel; and Marin Underhill, of Red Lodge, have been named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Carroll College. To be included on the list, a student must receive a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale, and take at least 12 graded credits in a semester.

