In the schools
Listed below, by hometown, are area students recently name to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Rocky Mountain College. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.6. High honors students who maintained a 4.0 GPA are noted with an asterisk (*).
Billings: Shelby Anderson, Eric Anderson*, Shelby Anderson, Kiersten Ard*, Madison Arnold, George Beddow*, Nikayla Beyers, Calvin Bjorgum, Vanessa Bonner, Ruth Chepsat, Alec Clinger, Kayanna Conroy, Lauren Cornwall, Mikayla Croff, Nichole Davies, Rhiannon Eames, Darion Fontaine, Briana Guse*, Jacob Hageman, Alexis Hodik*, Mayalee Hogan*, Nicholas Jenkins, Brandon Kawulok, Caitlyn Lane, Talya McCallum*, Jessica Meeker, Sydney Meyer*, Naomi Nation, Elise Neuman, Annika Peterson, Isaac Petsch, Jordan Price, Tyler Price*, Austin Reichert*, Bailey Rheaume*, Mikaela Rykowski, Tabitha Sand*, Cassidy Shaver*, Emma Swanson, Mary Thompson, Johanna Trout*, John Wall*, Peter Wall*, Trinity Walter, Rayson Warren, Preston Webster, Brianna West*, Maia Wetzel, Carson Williams*, Faith Williams, Allie Wolverton*
Absarokee: Rachel Braswell
Bridger: Annie Cooke, Stephanie Skorupa
Columbus: Briana Haskins
Hardin: Abbigale Junker
Laurel: Sabrina Bodden*, Tyler Bodden, Samuel Crowl*, Courtney Hallock*, Morgan O'Neil*, Brianna Peterson, Landynn Sikel
Park City: Avery Carlson, Megan Flemmer*, Rayna Laakso
Red Lodge: Natalie Hilderman*, Cooper Mann, Daniella Russell*
Roundup: Selina Angel*, Cislee Barth*, Crystal Benes, Brayden Crowley*
Shepherd: Bridger Lamb
Jaden Marquelle Hallgrimson, of Billings, was recently named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Below is a list of Students of the Month recognized at the Billings Downtown Rotary Club’s recent meeting. Each senior student is selected by their school as outstanding students among their peers. Billings Downtown Rotary Club will award a $1,500 scholarship to one student from each of the four Billings High Schools in May.
- Jordan Roe, Skyview High
- Bradley Irwin, Central High
- Jhett Braley, Senior High
- Finn Bentler, Senior High
- Kelsey Lohof, West High
Listed below, by hometown, are area students recently named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Montana State University Northern.
Billings: Aaron J. Burt, Alyssia L. Rigney, Brassar T. McCabe, Brennon J. Veis, Denis M. Berry, Dylan R. Veis, Kendra D. Pipkin, Ryan B. Roche, Ryan E. Williams, Sean G. Stanley, Seth A. Hawkins and Sidney Kiefer
Columbus: Jace M. Aumueller
Fromberg: Justin S. King
Hardin: Elissa C. Lind
Joliet: Trey A. Oswald
Laurel: Shay E. Osborne
Roberts: Jonathan Erickson
Roundup: Morgan A. Stamp
Shepherd: Chandler W. Faulk
Neil Adams, of Red Lodge, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Western New England University.
David Mitchell, of Billings, graduated from Emporia State University in December 2019, with a master’s degree in business administration.
John Elliot and Erika Meuli, both of Billings, were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Montana State University. The honor society is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Elena Guadalupe Estrada, of Billings, graduated from Fort Hays State University, in the fall 2019 semester with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.