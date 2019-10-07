In the schools
Rachel Kremer, a 2016 graduate of Skyview High and a student majoring in elementary education at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota, was recently named to the university’s Homecoming Court.
Beth Siriana, Matthew Lundgren and Kristin Lundgren, all of Billings, recently graduated from St. Olaf College. Kristen Lundgren graduated summa cum laude.
Montana State University Billings recently named undergraduate students to its summer 2019 honor roll. The honor Roll is a list of all undergraduate students who earn 12 or more credits which are not of a Pass/No Pass nature and who earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Billings students who attained a 4.0 GPA are:
Kayla Anderson, Alicia Bear, Sunny Cook, Rebecca Crabtree, Asha Heggen, Jeannine Mazel, Patrick Murphy, Tamara Porter, Kaiya Simpson and Thu Spomer.
Billings students who attained a 3.5-3.99 GPA are:
Michelle Anderson, Liane Bates, Brett Bennett, Valerie Free, Johnna Jablonski, Ephraim Jaworski, Stephanie Kirkpatrick, Casey Longfellow and Hallie Maisch
Other area students named to the honor roll are listed below, by hometown. An asterisk (*) indicates students who earned a 4.0 GPA.
Absarokee
Kelly Carter-Flynn
Ballantine
Natasha Freeman-Batt
Hardin
Alexandria Bush* and AliceAnn Sloan
Huntley
Anna Seymanski*
Laurel
Sierra Laughridge* and Cybrina Squier
Molt
Joshua Cederberg*
Roundup
Jamie Stahl*
A list of all students named to the honor is available online at msubillings.edu/honorroll.